U.S. Renal Care Announces Three New Dialysis Facilities Opening in Fort Myers

PLANO, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care (USRC), a leading provider of dialysis services caring for more than 26,000 Americans living with kidney disease, today announced that it has expanded its services in Southwest Florida with the opening of three new facilities, two focusing on home therapies and one in–center facility in Fort Myers. With the opening of these facilities, USRC expands its ability to care for patients in the area and provides the infrastructure required to scale and meet long–term growth goals in the region.

The new home therapy clinics are located at 2675 Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers and at 326 Del Prado Blvd North, in Cape Coral. USRC has also opened a new in–center hemodialysis facility at 3745 Broadway in Fort Myers. All locations will feature treatment options training for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) to help with prevention and education on treatment choices that best suit their lifestyle and needs. The Winkler Avenue and Cape Coral locations will exclusively offer home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis options for both adults and pediatrics, while the Broadway location will have seventeen chairs for in–center hemodialysis with full amenities, including heated massage chairs and personal TVs.

USRC staff are expertly trained in patient care and treatment options to ensure CKD patients understand the care options available to them, including palliative care, transplant, and dialysis. With the help of the modality education specialists, patients and their families will be able to choose the best individualized care option for them in order to slow the progression of CKD and the need for dialysis and ultimately improve quality of life.

"It's important that people living with CKD understand their care options," shared Asa House, a Registered Dietitian at USRC Winkler Home. "One of the most rewarding parts of my job is meeting with existing and new patients and working together on a treatment plan that best suits their goals and lifestyle needs. Our staff is knowledgeable and completely dedicated to our patients. We really do see them as our family."

Patients exploring dialysis options or who have end–stage renal (kidney) disease (ESRD) should be aware that there is expanded availability of telehealth and the opportunity to receive dialysis care at home through these new clinics. In March of last year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) broadened access to Medicare telehealth services so that beneficiaries can receive a broader range of services from their doctors without having to travel to a healthcare facility. Home dialysis options can minimize exposure for immunocompromised patients navigating the risks and challenges of the COVID–19 pandemic.

For many ESRD patients, USRC home dialysis services allow for more flexibility when planning their care, coupled with the ability to still receive effective and frequent treatment in the safety and comfort of their own home. Home treatment also allows patients more dietary liberties and often reduces the number of medications needed.

"USRC is working to transform kidney care while focusing on becoming a comprehensive kidney care provider, and our new facilities in South Florida are no exception," said Mary Dittrich, MD, FASN, Chief Medical Officer of USRC. "Our dedicated clinicians care for the whole individual and prioritize our patients' comfort and health. As a practicing nephrologist, I'm so pleased to see this extraordinary level of care available in Fort Myers."

The addresses for all three new facilities are:

2675 Winkler Avenue, Suite 130, Fort Myers, FL (Home Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis)

(Home Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis) 326 Del Prado Blvd North, Suite 101 Cape Coral, FL (Home Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis)

(Home Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis) 3745 Broadway, Suite 100, Fort Myers, FL (In–Center Hemodialysis)

Those interested in speaking with USRC staff about their treatment options should contact USRC admissions at (800) 550–9664.

