U.S. Renal Care Associate Chief Medical Officer Geoffrey A. Block, MD, FASN Awarded 2026 AAKP Medal of Excellence for Lifetime Contributions to Kidney Care

PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care, the largest privately held and fastest-growing dialysis provider in the nation, proudly announces that its Associate Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President of Clinical Research & Medical Affairs, Geoffrey A. Block, MD, FASN, has been awarded the 2026 American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) Medal of Excellence, one of the Association's highest honors for kidney healthcare professionals. Founded in 1969 by kidney patients, AAKP is the largest independent kidney patient organization in the nation.

AAKP Dr. Geoffrey A. Block, MD, FASN

The AAKP Medal of Excellence recognizes local, national, and international leaders who have been at the forefront of advancing kidney care, innovation, and patient care choice. The award honors individuals whose careers reflect an enduring commitment to improving and extending the lives of people living with kidney disease through advocacy, research, innovation, and quality driven treatments that uphold patient dignity and align with patient aspirations.

"Dr. Geoffrey Block's career exemplifies the kind of leadership that advances not only clinical care but also the policies shaping kidney health nationwide," said Edward V. Hickey, III, President of the AAKP. "Dr. Block understands that patient interests are the True North in kidney care. Through his contributions to clinical research, global guidelines, and public policy, he has helped bridge the gap between innovation and real-world patient care. His work has strengthened the foundation of evidence-based practice while ensuring that both patient voice and patient insight data remain central to decision-making. AAKP is proud to honor Dr. Block with the Medal of Excellence for his lasting impact on kidney care systems and the patients they serve."

This recognition reflects Dr. Block's devotion to transforming how kidney care is delivered and experienced, evidenced by his career spanning more than three‑decades. A physician scientist and internationally renowned leader in nephrology, Dr. Block has authored or contributed to more than 140 peer reviewed studies and has played a pivotal role in bringing some of the most impactful therapies in kidney disease from early research to patient care.

Notably, Dr. Block has been among the first nephrologists to enroll patients in several landmark clinical trials and therapeutic innovations, including enrolling the earliest patients in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials for Cinacalcet, Parsabiv®, Tenapanor, and VAFSEO, while also designing and conducting randomized trials of other practice- changing therapeutics like HIF-PHIs, Sevelamer, and Ferric citrate. The impact of his work is immeasurable.

"I'm deeply grateful to the AAKP for this recognition," commented Dr. Block. "Any accomplishments I've been part of are the result of the support and dedication of many people, especially my research team, which has been led by Martha Block for more than 20 years."

Today, Dr. Block continues to shape the future of kidney care through his leadership at U.S. Renal Care. In close partnership with Dr. Mary Dittrich, Chief Medical Officer, U.S. Renal Care, and the other esteemed leaders of the organizations Medical Office—including Drs. Gopa Green, Thao Pascual, Michael Rocklin, and Gregory Schlessinger—he is leading industry‑wide efforts to accelerate the safe and effective adoption of innovative therapies for end‑stage kidney disease including VAFSEO, Cinacalcet, and DefenCath and continuing to support the development of novel therapeutics which address important clinical needs.

"Dr. Block's career exemplifies what it means to put patients first—advancing science, translating research into compassionate practice, and continuously raising the standard of care," said Mark Caputo, Chairman and CEO, U.S. Renal Care. "We are honored that his lifelong contributions have been recognized by the AAKP and proud to have his leadership within the U.S. Renal Care family."

About U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care is the nation's largest privately held and fastest-growing dialysis provider. In partnership with nephrologists, the company cares for more than 37,000 people living with kidney disease across 32 states, offering a range of treatment options, including in-center and home dialysis, to fit each patient's lifestyle and clinical needs throughout their kidney care journey. U.S. Renal Care leads the dialysis industry with the highest percentage of CMS 4- and 5-star rated centers for patient experience and quality of care. Since 2000, the company has advanced clinical excellence, innovation and operational leadership to improve outcomes and patient experience. Learn more at usrenalare.com.

SOURCE U.S. Renal Care