U.S. Renal Care Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 by Newsweek

PLANO, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care, the nation's largest privately held and fastest-growing kidney care provider, proudly announces that we have been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2024, receiving a five-star rating. This honor highlights our commitment to caring for, investing in, and celebrating our employees.

"I am proud that U.S. Renal Care has been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces," said U.S. Renal Care Chairman and CEO Mark Caputo. "At U.S. Renal Care, we champion a culture where team members feel valued, supported, and excited to come to work each day to care for people living with kidney disease. Caring for our team members is vital to the health of our community."

U.S. Renal Care continues to make intentional investments in programs that support and elevate the experience of our employees. Over the past several years, we have established Employee Resources Groups, created new onboarding, learning, mentorship, and career development programs, hosted dynamic listening sessions to ensure employee voices are heard, and expanded our competitive benefits offerings.

"As an organization, we believe the best patient care begins with taking care of our diverse workforce of more than 10,000 employees," said Sharon Brunecz, U.S. Renal Care Chief Human Resources Officer. "This is demonstrated through programs like clinical performance awards that celebrate clinical excellence, training, education, and tuition assistance to support career growth, and our Employee Relief Foundation which provides financial assistance to employees navigating unforeseen challenges."

In 2023 and 2024, U.S. Renal Care was also recognized by Newsweek as a Greatest Workplace for Women and a Greatest Workplace for Diversity, an honor made possible by the individual impact of our compassionate, inclusive, and exceptional team members.

Newsweek's large-scale employer study to determine America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 is based on over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from over 250,000 employees who were surveyed on key factors in employee satisfaction including training, advancement, compensation, and work-life balance.

U.S. Renal Care, the largest privately held and fastest-growing dialysis provider in the nation, partners with nephrologists to care for more than 36,000 people living with kidney disease across 33 states in the U.S. Since 2000, U.S. Renal Care has been a leader in clinical quality, innovation, and operational excellence – delivering the best experience and outcomes for our patients. Visit USRenalCare.com to learn more.

