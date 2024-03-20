U.S. Renal Care Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 by Newsweek

U.S. Renal Care is committed to fostering an inclusive culture that values diversity and equity at all levels of the organization. Chairman and CEO, Mark Caputo, commented on the achievement, "Our mission to provide exceptional care to those living with kidney disease is intrinsically linked to our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. This is important because we know that when patients and caregivers see themselves in one another, better care can be delivered, and better quality can be achieved. The recognition by Newsweek is particularly meaningful because it originates from the positive experiences of our team members who dedicate their lives to caring for others."

Over the past five years, U.S. Renal Care has significantly increased its representation of women and people of color in leadership positions, more than doubling diversity at the senior leadership level.

Dr. Sarrah Johnson, DNP, MBA, RN, U.S. Renal Care Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, and Senior Vice President of Operations, added, "At U.S. Renal Care, our strength lies in our ability to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, ensuring equitable opportunities both as a provider of healthcare and as an employer nationwide. This focus ensures every aspect of our work aligns the needs of our patients and team members."

When selecting U.S. Renal Care as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024, Newsweek examined over 1.5 million company reviews on topics related to corporate culture and working environment. To determine America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, more than 142,000 female employees were surveyed on key equality issues for women such as proactive management of a diverse workforce, compensation and benefits, training and career progression, work-life balance, and company culture.

About U.S. Renal Care

U.S. Renal Care, the largest privately-held and fastest-growing dialysis provider in the nation, partners with nephrologists to care for more than 36,000 people living with kidney disease across 33 states in the U.S. Since 2000, U.S. Renal Care has been a leader in clinical quality, innovation, and operational excellence – delivering the best experience and outcomes for our patients. Visit USRenalCare.com to learn more.

SOURCE U.S. Renal Care