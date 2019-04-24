U.S. Rep. Martha Roby visits MGMWERX

MONTGOMERY, Ala., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Rep. Martha Roby visited MGMWERX today, receiving a firsthand experience in the innovation hub's collaboration capability.

The staff shared with Roby efforts underway to tackle some of the warfighter's toughest challenges – including the Black Horizon Space App, Virtual Air Operations Center Training, and enhanced technologies for student information systems and research libraries.

The representative also got insight on the hub's upcoming Top Flight Pitch Night which will select the best research from Air University's 2019 class.

The hub, which began operations at its current location in December 2018, supports the U.S. Air Force's Air University through a Partnership Intermediary Agreement between DEFENSEWERX and the Air Force Research Laboratory to align with the education initiatives of the university.

"It is fantastic to have Representative Roby visit MGMWERX," said Laurie Moncrieff, Executive Director of DEFENSEWERX. "There are amazing things happening in Montgomery. As DEFENSEWERX continues to grow its national presence, the MGMWERX hub will leverage the ecosystem for continued success and growth in the region."

As a neutral facilitator, MGMWERX connects Air University programs with the best that industry, academia and non-traditional collaborators have to offer in support of answering some of the toughest issues facing our nation's warfighter.

"MGMWERX's partnership with Air University and the community is designed to develop more well-rounded Air Force leaders who, through our process of deliberate exposure to a cross section of diverse partners, are better prepared to deal with an uncertain future," said Steve Werner, MGMWERX Director. "Our goal is that our contribution to their development continues to put our military at the leading edge of national defense."

