U.S. Representative Peter Roskam Visits UniCarriers Americas To Discuss Company's Impact On The Global Economy

During his hour-long visit, Congressman Roskam met with senior executives, addressed all UCA employees and conducted a "town hall" Q&A. Congressman Roskam acknowledged the forklift industry's impact on the global economy and how UCA plays a significant part in the overall story.

"We want an economy that has fuel underneath it. What you are doing is absolutely fascinating because you are at the heart of it all," said Roskam. "You're an American manufacturer. You're creating things that are available on a global basis. You're competing with the best around the world, and you're winning. That's a very impressive thing to do, and it's not lost on me."

Congressman Roskam, who helped usher in the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, discussed tax reform advantages to UCA staff and the country as a whole. According to James J. Radous III, president of UniCarriers Americas Corporation, the tax reform plan will benefit both UCA individuals and the company. UCA's corporate tax rates will go from 35 percent to a flat 21 percent, freeing up additional resources for growth and continuous improvement.

"It's incredibly humbling to experience three congressional leaders who have taken notice of UniCarriers Americas' impact on the economy and how we compete in the marketplace," said Radous. "The hard work and success of UCA has been recognized by both the marketplace and among our nation's leaders as a company that is doing things right by continuously growing its staff and adding automation."

Congressman Roskam represents the 6th district of Illinois and serves as Chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Tax Policy.

ABOUT UNICARRIERS AMERICAS CORPORATION1

UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA), a subsidiary of UniCarriers Corporation, designs, manufactures, and supports a complete line of material handling equipment that offers second-to-none reliability, higher productivity, and lower total operational costs. UCA has seven factory-owned locations across Wisconsin and New England – Capital Equipment and Handling and New England Industrial Truck. UCA sells and supports UniCarriers-branded forklifts and supports legacy products under the Nissan Forklift, TCM, Atlet, and Barrett brands. Headquartered in Marengo, Illinois, UniCarriers Americas has a network of more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central, and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriersAmericas.com.

1 UniCarriers® is a registered trademark of UniCarriers Corporation.

Agency Contact: Katie Huffaker ▪ (312) 595-0200

huffaker@lkhs.com

Corporate Contact: Jay Omanson

jomanson@unicarriersamericas.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-representative-peter-roskam-visits-unicarriers-americas-to-discuss-companys-impact-on-the-global-economy-300644868.html

SOURCE UniCarriers Americas Corporation

Related Links

http://UniCarriersAmericas.com

