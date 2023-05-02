U.S. Representative Sean Casten Explores Groundbreaking Additive Manufacturing Innovation at Sciaky

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Representative Sean Casten (D-IL) recently explored groundbreaking additive manufacturing innovation at Sciaky, Inc., an Illinois-based subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, Inc. (PSI). The visit provided an opportunity to showcase Sciaky's latest innovative technology, including its Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) and EB welding systems, and to discuss potential funding opportunities.

From Left to Right: Scott Stecker (Chief AM Engineer), U.S. Representative Sean Casten, Pablo Simmons (Process Engineer), Kenn Lachenberg (Director of Operations) U.S. Representative Sean Casten (Left) shaking the hands with Chief Additive Manufacturing Engineer Scott Stecker (Right)

Sciaky is a leading provider of metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, and its EBAM process is capable of depositing 40lbs of titanium per hour, making it the fastest deposition rate in the world for metal 3D printing. Sciaky's EBAM is the only large-scale metal 3D printing solution with approved applications for land, sea, air, and space.

During the tour, Casten had the opportunity to meet the Sciaky staff, discuss the several large-scale EBAM systems in production, and view EBAM prototypes from recent research and development contracts. He was impressed by the capabilities of EBAM and noted, "Sciaky is a leader in aerospace manufacturing, and I'm proud to see their innovation in Illinois' 6th District."

Casten's interest in additive manufacturing aligns with his recent appointment as Vice Ranking Member of the Minority Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Casten has been looking across Illinois for potential improvements and funding opportunities. Sciaky is the largest metal additive manufacturing company in Illinois, and its contributions to the field are impressive.

Bill King, a renowned Professor of Mechanical Science and Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and an expert in thermal and mechanical properties of materials, also joined the visit to Sciaky to discuss the latest advances in metal additive manufacturing. The visit by King underscores the importance of Illinois' academic institutions in driving innovation in advanced manufacturing.

Sciaky's EBAM systems are the most widely scalable metal additive manufacturing solution in the industry, in terms of work envelope, with the capability to produce parts up to 19 feet (5.79 meters) in length. Its Interlayer Real-time Imaging and Sensing System (IRISS®) is the only real-time adaptive control system in the metal 3D printing market that can sense and digitally self-adjust metal deposition with precision and repeatability. This closed-loop control is the primary reason why Sciaky's EBAM 3D printing process delivers consistent part geometry, mechanical properties, microstructure, and metal chemistry from the first part to the last.

The visit by U.S. Representative Sean Casten to Sciaky highlights the importance of innovative additive manufacturing technologies in the United States. Sciaky's EBAM systems and IRISS® control system are exceptional examples of metal 3D printing technology that have the potential to revolutionize various industries. As the demand for efficient and cost-effective production methods continues to grow, it is clear that EBAM is a key player in shaping the future of additive manufacturing.

