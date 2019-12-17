U.S. Residents are Traveling, Spending and Insuring More This Holiday Season Reports Squaremouth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More U.S. residents than ever are traveling for their holiday vacations this year and protecting their trip investment with travel insurance. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, reports this year's holiday travel trends, including where travelers are headed and how much they're spending.

Travelers Stay Close to Home for the Holidays

The United States is the most popular destination for U.S. travelers again this holiday season.

Mexico and Caribbean countries are the most popular international destinations for holiday travel.

and countries are the most popular international destinations for holiday travel. Israel is the fastest growing international destination, with a 94% increase in popularity compared to last year.

Travelers Spending More Than Ever

Travelers are spending more on their holiday trip this year, with the average trip cost increasing 14% across top destinations.

Even travelers staying stateside are spending more on their holiday trips this year, as the average cost increased to $4,056 .

. Travelers saw the highest increase in cost for travel to Costa Rica with a trip cost spike of 60%.

with a trip cost spike of 60%. Israel is the most expensive destination this holiday season, with an average trip cost of $10,622 .

Travel Insurance Awareness Grows

More travelers are insuring their holiday trips this year, with a 23% increase in travel insurance policies purchased for trips during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Travelers insuring domestic trips specifically increased 38% compared to last year.

10 Most Popular Destinations this Holiday Season

Destination in Order of Popularity YOY Traveler

Growth Average

Holiday Trip

Cost YOY Change in

Average Trip Cost United States +38% $4,068 +5% Mexico +34% $5,325 +12% Bahamas -29% $4,243 -17% Costa Rica +38% $8,617 +60% Jamaica -27% $6,042 -4% Israel +94% $10,622 +8% United Kingdom +3% $2,891 -10% France +21% $5,300 +44% Puerto Rico +7% $5,168 -10% Canada +34% $2,598 +27%

Methodology: Data is based on travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth from 1/1/19 - 12/9/19. Statistics reflect year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted.

