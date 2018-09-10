US Retail Sales of Refrigerated Yogurt to Grow 2.1% Annually to 2022

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US retail sales of refrigerated yogurt are forecast to rise 2.1% annually through 2022, according to Yogurt: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Gains will reflect growth in per-capita consumption as more consumers explore drinkable yogurts. Retailers will continue to benefit from price growth in organic varieties. However, ongoing price competition among suppliers of inorganic yogurt, including Greek yogurt, will restrain faster advances.

While spoonable yogurt accounts for the far larger product segment, growth in retail sales of refrigerated yogurt drinks are expected to outpace those of spoonable types. Suppliers stand to benefit from increasing consumer perception of drinkable yogurt as a healthier, more flavorful alternative to fluid milk.

These and other key insights are featured in Yogurt: United States. This report forecasts US refrigerated yogurt retail sales in pounds and nominal US dollars to 2022. Total retail sales are segmented by product in terms of:

spoonable

drinkable

Total shipments of nonfrozen yogurt in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level are also forecast to 2022.

To illustrate historical trends, total retail sales, total shipments, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

