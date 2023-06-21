U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners Announces Partnership with The Vistria Group, LP

ISELIN, N.J., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP), a leading national provider of employee benefits and retirement planning services, announced today a strategic partnership with The Vistria Group, LP (The Vistria Group) to acquire the company. Kohlberg & Company (Kohlberg), the previous majority investor, will remain as a minority investor and partner with The Vistria Group to further accelerate the growth of USRBP. Megan Schneider will continue to lead USRBP as its Chief Executive Officer.

The Vistria Group, with offices in Chicago, IL, and Dallas, TX, is a private investment firm that invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge and learning, financial services, and real estate that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers.

"Combining the knowledge and track record of Kohlberg with The Vistria Group's strong relationships in the K-12 segment, we can leverage these connections to maximize impact in better serving school districts and government entities," said Megan Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of USRBP. "Our partnership with The Vistria Group brings substantial value to USRBP's growth strategy across the public, non-profit and private sectors."

"With the experience and resources of The Vistria Group and Kohlberg, we look forward to continuing our M&A momentum across all service lines," said Mark Skinner, Founder and Executive Chairman of USRBP. "Our focus has been and will remain client-focused, ensuring we continue to make health benefits and retirement planning easier for teachers and their families."

"Since 2018, it has been a pleasure to support the USRBP leadership team as they have significantly transformed the business through continued investments in technology innovation and strategic acquisitions," said Evan Wildstein, Partner at Kohlberg & Company. "USRBP has immense potential for growth and to positively impact the retirement and benefits management space and this strategic partnership with The Vistria Group represents a significant milestone for the business. We look forward to working together to expand USRBP's capabilities and further strengthen the Company's position in the marketplace."

"This collaboration signifies not only our deep-rooted belief in the importance of financial wellness but also our commitment to revolutionizing retirement planning for educators and other school professionals," said Boris Rapoport, Partner and Co-Head of Financial Services at The Vistria Group.

"This partnership will allow us to amplify our impact, reach more school districts and help hard-working teachers plan for retirement with a more seamless experience. Teachers contribute so much to our future. We need to make sure they are well-positioned as they close out their careers," said Michael Castleforte, Partner and Co-Head of Financial Services at The Vistria Group.

About U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners

U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners, with headquarters in Iselin, NJ, is one of the nation's largest independent, national financial services firms specializing in employee benefit and employer-sponsored retirement plans in the K-12 public school, governmental, corporate, and non-profit markets. Through partnering with 54 regional firms throughout the U.S., USRBP serves over 15,000 employer groups with 3.5 million participants. For more information, visit www.usrbpartners.com.

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg is a leading U.S. middle market private equity firm based in Mt. Kisco, New York. Over the firm's 36-year history, the firm has organized 11 private equity vehicles totaling in aggregate over $14 billion. Since inception, the firm's private equity investments have generated over $10 billion in realized returns with no realized losses since 2007. The firm invests in leading middle market businesses that are identified through its rigorous White Paper Program in its six core practice areas. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and societal impact. It invests in essential industries like healthcare, knowledge and learning, financial services and real estate that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees, and consumers. With over $10 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group works as a true partner with its portfolio companies, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team, and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

