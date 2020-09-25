U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners Launches Expanded Benefits Center

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP) announced today the launch of their expanded U.S. Enrollment Services Benefits Center, located in Harrisburg, PA.

The state-of-the-art facility has the capacity for 100 Benefits Associates. It offers enhanced call center services for clients of USRBP and its Partner Firms nationally that encompass enrollments, client communication and other client service support. This secure and modern facility leverages robust call technology to monitor, record and track the client experience to ensure superior service and optimum satisfaction. Gerald Darner recently joined the company to lead the Benefits Center. He brings more than 30 years of experience in customer service, most recently leading Call Centers for Kaiser Permanente and Delta Dental.

The Benefits Center, through highly trained and experienced associates, supports a wide range of employee benefits available through employers: Core and Worksite Benefits plans; COBRA; retirement plans including 401(k), FICA Alternative Plans and Special Pay Plans; and tax-favored benefits including FSA, HSA and HRA.

Megan Schneider, USRBP Chief Operating Officer stated, "We are thrilled to launch the expansion of our Benefits Center. We've brought the best together at this critical time - a highly skilled team, modern facility, latest technology, and the leadership of an industry veteran. We're ready to serve our clients' needs."

