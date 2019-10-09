U.S. Rising Star of the Year 2019: Paragon Micro, Inc.

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Micro, Inc., is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the U.S. Rising Star of the Year 2019 by Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

"The entire Paragon Micro team is thrilled to be recognized for outstanding performance, collaboration and accomplishments that raise the standard for business excellence and customer satisfaction – with our HPE customer base," said Jeff Reimer, Paragon Micro President, and CEO. "This award validates our commitment to excellence in service to our customers, our high level of knowledge and expertise, and our aim to strengthen our relationship with a valuable partner like HPE. I'm particularly excited about HPE's recognition of the Paragon Micro team, our investments, and the opportunity for accelerating mutual growth in the marketplace." Paragon Micro continues to deliver customer successes at an impressive pace. Leveraging knowledge of and access to the best technology available fuels the integration of the needs of people, the possibilities of technology, and the requirements for business success.

"It's an honor to award partners who have excelled in developing their partnerships with HPE and grown mutual business opportunities with collaborative solutions for our joint customers," said Paul Hunter, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partner Sales, HPE. "HPE is committed to innovating new solutions and enabling mutual growth together with our partners and our awards recognize the partnerships, collaborations and successes of our top-performing partners."

"Being celebrated by a partner like HPE is a shared accomplishment. We are fortunate to have a workforce that spans the US serving clients around the globe, accolades like this strengthen my appreciation of our people – very proud of our team," said Todd Cowen, Senior Vice President/General Manager for Paragon Micro, Inc.

About Paragon Micro, Inc.

Now in its second decade of success, Paragon Micro has cemented itself as a leader in the technology provider arena. Consistently impressive growth, industry accolades, and earned respect of peers -based on their abilities to change a company's success trajectory has Paragon Micro beaming with pride. Confident not content. Solving problems creatively and being easy to work with are key tenets of the Paragon Micro Experience. Even as methods evolve in response to new, complex technology challenges, they're always providing solutions that creatively meet a clients' specific needs.

To learn how Paragon Micro can satisfy the IT needs of your business, visit paragonmicro.com . To join our team, visit paragonmicro.com/Careers.

