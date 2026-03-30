U.S. Roads Feel Less Predictable as Driving Behavior Worsens, According to New Nationwide Survey

With phone use, reckless driving and aggression on the rise, 40% of parents say they would trust an autonomous vehicle over their teen behind the wheel

Key Points

Drivers say U.S. roads feel unpredictable as phone use, aggression and reckless driving continue to rise

Stress and mistrust are growing on the road, with 4 in 10 drivers reporting stress and two‑thirds frequently witnessing road rage

Parents' anxiety about teen driving is reshaping safety perceptions, with 40% saying they would trust an autonomous vehicle over their teen in some situations

Company drivers confirm worsening behaviors across the board, reporting sharp increases in distraction, recklessness and unsafe driving around larger vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Nationwide finds that driving in America is becoming less predictable and less trusted. While most drivers rate their own driving highly, many say the behavior from others on the road is getting worse. Distraction, aggression and recklessness are rising, making everyday driving more stressful and harder to anticipate.

Nearly 9 in 10 drivers say phone use behind the wheel has increased in the past year, alongside similar spikes in aggressive and reckless driving. As a result, 40% say they experience stress while driving, and more than two-thirds frequently witness road rage.

That erosion of trust is reshaping how families think about safety. In fact, 4 in 10 parents say they would trust an autonomous vehicle over their teen driver in certain situations, despite ongoing skepticism about the technology.

Even the most experienced drivers are seeing the same shift. Company drivers, who operate a vehicle as one of their core job responsibilities and spend more time on the road than most, report worsening behaviors across the board, including increases in distraction, recklessness and unsafe driving around larger vehicles.

Parents are weighing two imperfect options

Parents are choosing between two risks they don't fully trust. Anxiety is widespread among families with teen drivers: 91% of parents say they are at least somewhat anxious about their teen's driving, and nearly half (49%) say driving is stressful for their teen.

At the same time, confidence in young drivers remains low. More than 8 in 10 consumers (84%) and parents (85%) believe teens are more distracted than other age groups. Just 12% rate teen drivers as very good or excellent. Nearly nine in 10 also say teens need more behind-the-wheel training.

As that anxiety builds, many parents are rethinking what safety looks like. In fact, 40% of parents with teen drivers believe that autonomous vehicles may be a safer option than their teens learning to drive.

Company drivers reinforce the trend

Company drivers who operate a vehicle daily as part of their job responsibilities see this shift every day on the road.

Spending more time behind the wheel than most, they offer a clear view into how driving behavior is changing. They report noticeable increases in risky driving behaviors when compared to results from the 2025 Driving Behaviors study, including a 10-point rise in distraction (77%) and recklessness (73%) and a 15-point increase (74%) in unsafe driving around commercial vehicles.

That behavior is making an already demanding job more stressful. Nearly half of commercial drivers (47%) say they feel stressed, exhausted and frustrated while driving for work, and 60% worry that aggressive drivers could cause an accident.

"Driving no longer feels as predictable or routine as it once did," said Mark McGhiey, Commercial Risk Management Leader at Nationwide. "Many describe a road environment with more distractions, more tension and less trust in the people around them. These conditions are particularly concerning for company drivers as many worry about the threat of accidents, injuries and the ripple effects on future employment opportunities."

It's not just regular drivers causing friction; company drivers are noticing the same trends of faster and more reckless driving among their peers as well. One quarter admits they are at least sometimes distracted behind the wheel, showing no group is immune to risky behavior.

What drivers can still control

While drivers can't control the behavior of others, they can take steps to help reduce their own risk in an environment that feels increasingly unpredictable.

"Drivers are noticing changes in driving behavior on the road, and that awareness is an important first step toward improving road safety," said Chris Lee, VP of Personal Lines Auto at Nationwide. "While we can't control every driver around us, we can control how we drive. Reducing distractions, staying alert, and giving other vehicles more space are simple actions that can make a real difference. Programs like Nationwide's Focused Driving Rewards® are designed to help drivers build those safer habits and keep their attention where it belongs—on the road."

Nationwide's Focused Driving Rewards is designed to help drivers put those habits into practice. The program encourages reduced phone handling behind the wheel by tracking behaviors like handheld calls or screen taps, and rewards focused driving with gift cards. It is open to both Nationwide members and non-customers.

Businesses can also leverage insurance carrier-provided resources, like guides for safely handling aggressive or distracted drivers. They can also lean into tech solutions like dashcams that capture critical evidence in the event of an accident caused by another vehicle, as well as GPS telematics, which can help proactively reduce risk through driver monitoring, coaching and route optimization.

Methodology

Nationwide commissioned Edelman Data & Intelligence (DXI) to conduct a nationally representative online survey of 1,005 general consumers, 400 parents of teen drivers, and 400 commercial drivers from January 14-28, 2026.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information about Nationwide and Nationwide's ratings, visit www.nationwide.com or Company Ratings -- Nationwide.

Subscribe today to receive the latest news from Nationwide and follow Nationwide PR on X.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2026

Contact:

Lyndsey Kleven

(614) 249-6349

[email protected]

Subscribe to Nationwide News

SOURCE Nationwide