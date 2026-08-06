U.S. Robocalls Continue Upward Trend as Consumers Received More Than 4.3 Billion in July, According to YouMail Robocall Index

Monthly Robocalls Reach Highest Volume Since July 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just over 4.35 billion robocalls in July 2026, according to the Robocall Index from YouMail, the robocall protection app that tracks U.S. robocalling behavior. This volume Increased approximately 1.5% from June but remained essentially flat compared to July 2025.

July averaged 139.3 million robocalls/day and 1,612 robocalls/second, compared to June's 141.8 million robocalls/day and 1,642 robocalls/second.

August 2026 Monthly Robocall Volume August 2026 Unwanted Call Volume

The increase continues a gradual upward trend and represents the highest monthly robocall volume since July 2025 which was also just above 4.3 billion. Monthly robocall volume is now more than 15% above the low recorded in October 2025.

Over the past 12 months, total robocalls reached 48.7 billion, continuing the lowest 12-month total recorded since September 2022.

"Monthly robocall volumes have been slowly creeping upward, and we're more than 15% above the lowest levels we saw last October," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "While robocall activity is much lower than historic levels, the dangers of scam calls. Consumers should continue to stay vigilant and protect themselves with robocall-blocking apps like YouMail."

These latest figures are provided by YouMail, a totally free app that protects consumers from unwanted or dangerous calls, texts, and voicemails. The figures are based on extrapolated data from robocall traffic targeting YouMail's active user base.

Unwanted Calls Increase in July

Unwanted calls increased nearly 6% in July, with consumers receiving over 2.1 billion unwanted robocalls during the month.

Type of Robocall Estimate July Robocalls Percentage July

Robocalls Notifications 1.56 billion (-2.6%) 36% (-2%) Payment Reminders 0.63 billion (-1.2%) 15% (flat) Telemarketing + Scams 2.13 billion (+5.7%) 49% (+2%)

Wanted calls declined slightly, with notifications down nearly 3% and payment reminders down more than 1%. Roughly 51% of robocalls were likely wanted, while 49% were likely unwanted.

July 2026's Most Annoying Robocalls

July's most problematic robocall campaigns once again centered around pre-approved loan offers. The largest campaigns resembled this one:

Hi, this is Cornelius about your recent personal loan inquiry. I'm happy to share that you've qualified for up to $45,000 with monthly payments around $575. I want to take a few minutes to go through the details with you and answer any questions before we get the paperwork started. When you get this message, please give me a call back at (321) 499-1628. I'll say that again, (321) 499-1628. Looking forward to helping you out. Talk soon.

This campaign originated from thousands of different numbers, using a small set of recurring caller names. Messages varied in terms of loan amounts, payment terms, and callback numbers.

This robocall campaign alone generated well over 40 million calls in July. Consumers consistently report these calls as spam, stating they never inquired about or applied for a loan and never provided consent to be called. As with similar campaigns, this appears to be at a minimum, illegal telemarketing at scale. Based on consumer reports and the behavior of the calls, it's likely to be a scam.

Consumers who receive these calls should report them to sites such as directory.youmail.com or spamreporters.com. Reporting helps protect others by ensuring these numbers can be immediately blocked not only by the YouMail app, but across a variety of carriers. It also helps aggregate valuable data that can be shared with regulators and law enforcement to support investigative efforts.

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail , a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler formerly of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers or report spam calls or texts, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected] . And to report scams or spams, go to the National Spam Reporting Center.

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index™ is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Gabriella Troiani for YouMail

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE YouMail Inc.