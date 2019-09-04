U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council Announces Departure of Council CEO, Edward Burton

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council (the "Council" or "USSABC"), a bilateral Not-For-Profit organization with offices in the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announces the departure of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Edward Burton, effective October 1, 2019. Appointed in 2006, Ed has rendered over 13 years of valued service to the American and Saudi business communities in the promotion of international business. He is leaving to pursue other professional opportunities. Steve Demetriou, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Jacobs Engineering Group, and the Council's U.S. Co-Chairman, commented: "On behalf of the entire team, we extend to Ed our gratitude and best wishes in his future endeavors. He has served the Council well."

Ed Burton joined the Council following diplomatic service having served for three years as the Commercial Attaché in the American Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A former litigating attorney and Director of the State of New Jersey's international trade office, Ed brought deep experience to the Council from his prior work with businesses in developing global market strategies. During his tenure, the Council expanded its product and service offerings, extended its outreach across the United States and the Kingdom, and brought thousands of American and Saudi companies together for hundreds of successful business partnerships and transactions.

In acknowledging his departure from the Council, Ed Burton stated: "It has been a great honor to have served the Council and its members alongside its board and staff and to have been afforded the privilege of promoting business between two of greatest markets in the world."

Ms. Susanne Lendman, Executive Director of the Council, has been named acting President and CEO until an executive search for Ed Burton's successor has been successfully completed.

About the USSABC

Established in 1993, the U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council is the premier bilateral business-promotion organization linking the American and Saudi Arabian business communities. On an annual basis, the work of the Council informs, influences, and assists hundreds of its member companies in both countries, as well as thousands of Saudi and American non-member companies, in building successful partnerships. Through trade missions, business development services, conferences, networking opportunities, and publications the Council organizes and produces, these partnerships have resulted in tens of millions of dollars in new business for the U.S. and Saudi business communities. The Council has offices in the Washington, D.C. region and in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For more information on the Business Council, please visit www.us-sabc.org.

SOURCE U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council

