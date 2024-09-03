U.S.-Saudi Business Council Announces New CEO

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S.-Saudi Business Council, a bilateral not-for-profit organization with offices in the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Charles Hallab as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hallab is a long-standing member of the Board of Directors of the Council and the founder of Barrington Global, an international legal and strategic advisory firm focused on the intersection of law, business and policy between the Middle East and the West. Mr. Hallab previously served as Chair of the Middle East Practice at the global law firm of Mayer Brown and in multiple leadership roles both at Mayer Brown and at the international law firm of Baker McKenzie.

For more than 30 years, the Council has been at the forefront of the strategic business relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States and has served to provide crucial insights, to create unique opportunities and to shape enduring alliances between the two countries.

Steve Demetriou, Executive Chair of Jacobs and U.S. Co-Chairman of the Council, commented: "After a long and thoughtful search, we are pleased to welcome Charles to the helm of this vital organization, especially at such a pivotal time in the history of the Saudi-U.S. business relationship."

Abdallah Jum'ah, Chairman of The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB), former President and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Aramco and Saudi Arabian Co-Chairman of the Council, added: "It is a pleasure to have someone of such distinction and such dedication to the Council's mission serving in this critical role. Charles knows both the Council and Saudi Arabia extremely well, and I am confident that together with our talented team he will succeed in expanding on the Council's remarkable legacy."

About the USSBC

Established in 1993, the U.S.-Saudi Business Council is the premier bilateral business-promotion organization linking the American and Saudi business communities. On an annual basis, the work of the Council informs, influences, and assists hundreds of its member companies in both countries in building successful partnerships. Through trade missions, business development services, conferences, networking opportunities, and publications the Council organizes and produces, these partnerships have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in new business. For more information on the Business Council, please visit www.ussaudi.org.

