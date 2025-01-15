U.S.-Saudi Business Council Leads 3rd Delegation to Future Minerals Forum

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S.-Saudi Business Council (USSBC) is leading a delegation of 8 North American companies to the 4th Future Minerals Forum (FMF), scheduled for January 15-16, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The companies intend to introduce to the Saudi market a wide range of products and services, including AI, IoT, and SaaS services to optimize mining resource management, solid-liquid separation equipment, geophysical survey, end-to-end rugged AI-powered robots for construction and mining sites, legal and financial advisory services, security and condition monitoring cameras for heavy equipment operating in mines as well as tire design & manufacturing for any type of vehicles including mining equipment, and tire management services.

The delegation's objectives at the FMF include exploring partnership opportunities with Saudi entities, identifying investment prospects, and contributing to discussions on sustainable mining practices and technological innovations. This delegation highlights the USSBC's commitment to supporting American companies in establishing manufacturing and industrial operations in Saudi Arabia.

With an estimated $2.5 trillion of mineral wealth across 52 commodities, Saudi Arabia aims to make mining the third pillar of its economic diversification. By leveraging its resources, strategic location, and international relationships, the Kingdom seeks to establish itself as a hub for the minerals value chain in the Middle East and Africa.

Charles Hallab, President and CEO of the U.S.-Saudi Business Council, emphasized the significance of the Council's involvement: "The Future Minerals Forum is a vital opportunity to strengthen collaboration between North American and Saudi stakeholders in the mining and industrial sectors. By fostering innovation, sustainable practices, and mutually beneficial partnerships, we aim to contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals while showcasing the capabilities of U.S. companies on a global stage."

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Minerals Resources since 2021, the FMF has become a key platform for mining leaders, investors, and technology innovators to discuss sustainability, technological advancements, and resource management. FMF serves as a catalyst for global collaboration, gathering 14,000 participants from 178 countries, including 75 government representatives. The USSBC, an Associate Partner of the FMF25, has supported the FMF since 2021 and led U.S. business development missions to the FMF since 2022.

Contact:

Ali Alwazir

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S.-Saudi Business Council