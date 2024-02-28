US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm to Address CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, March 18-22

28 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET
World's preeminent energy conference to focus on 'Multidimensional Energy Transition: Markets, climate, technology and geopolitics.' Learn more at www.ceraweek.com
HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm will deliver a plenary address to delegates at the 42nd annual CERAWeek by S&P Global, March 18-22 in Houston.
Secretary Granholm will join the world's energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities addressing this year's conference.
"We are very pleased again to welcome Secretary Granholm to CERAWeek," said Daniel Yergin, conference chair and Vice Chairman of S&P Global. "At a time when the accelerating pace of energy transition is reshaping the competitive landscape for companies and countries alike, Secretary Granholm and the DOE have taken a leadership position. The Secretary's perspective will be an important and timely contribution to the critical dialogue about energy and policy. Since delivering her inaugural energy address as U.S. Secretary of Energy at CERAWeek 2021, her participation stands as a highly anticipated and impactful part of the conference."
CERAWeek 2024: Multidimensional Energy Transition: Markets, climate, technology and geopolitics will explore strategies for a multidimensional, multispeed and multifuel energy transition—one that reflects different realities and timelines by region, technology, industry strategies, as well as the variety of social and political approaches and divergent national priorities in an increasingly multipolar world.
The CERAWeek 2024 conference program will explore key themes related to:
- Energy Markets
- Policy and Geopolitics
- Company Strategies
- Power Markets in Transition
- New Supply Chains for Net Zero
- Minerals and Metals
- Climate and Sustainability
- Technology and Innovation
- Capital Transition
The week-long event will also include the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of thought leaders, technologists, start-ups, investors, academics, energy companies and government officials, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in energy and adjacent industries ranging across AI, decarbonization, low carbon fuels, cybersecurity, hydrogen, nuclear, mining and minerals, mobility, automation, and more. The 2024 program will also feature expanded "Agora Hubs"—dedicated areas focused on climate, hydrogen and carbon.
CERAWeek 2024 speakers will include (partial list):
- Jennifer Granholm – Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy
- John Ketchum – Chairman, President and CEO, NextEra Energy
- Amin H. Nasser – President and CEO, Saudi Aramco
- Darren Woods – Chairman and CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation
- John Podesta – Senior Advisor to the President on International Climate Policy, The White House
- Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chevron
- Wael Sawan – CEO, Shell
- Pedro Pizarro – President and CEO, Edison International
- Patrick Pouyanné – Chairman of the Board and CEO, TotalEnergies
- Vicki Hollub – CEO, Occidental Petroleum
- Murray Auchincloss – CEO, bp
- Kadri Simson – Commissioner for Energy, European Commission
- Ryan Lance – Chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips
- Julie Sweet – Chair and CEO, Accenture
- Catherine MacGregor – CEO, ENGIE
- Tengku Muhammad Taufik – President and Group CEO, PETRONAS
- Meg O'Neill – CEO and Managing Director, Woodside Energy
- Anders Opedal – President and CEO, Equinor
- Maria Pope – President and CEO, Portland General Electric
- Robert Blue – Chair, President and CEO, Dominion Energy
- Richard Adkerson – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Freeport-McMoRan
- Shaikh Nawaf Al-Sabah – Deputy Chairman and CEO, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
- Jack Fusco – President and CEO, Cheniere Energy
- Andrés Gluski – President and CEO, AES
- Ernie Thrasher – Founder and CEO, Xcoal Energy and Resources
- Miguel Stilwell de Andrade – CEO, EDP
- Jim Fitterling – Chair and CEO, Dow
- Christian Bruch – President and CEO, Siemens Energy
- Meg Gentle – Executive Director of the Board, HIF Global
- Olivier Le Peuch – CEO, SLB
- Michael Smith – Chairman, CEO and Founder, Freeport LNG
- Jeremy Weir – Executive Chairman, Trafigura Pte Ltd
- Russell Hardy – Chief Executive Officer, Vitol
- Tak Ishikawa – President and CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America
- Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi -- CEO, Masdar
- Lorenzo Simonelli – Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes
- Marcel van Poecke – Chairman, Carlyle International Energy Partners
Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).
Registration Information
CERAWeek by S&P Global 2024 will be held March 18-22 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.
Media Accreditation
Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2024 are required to apply for accreditation.
Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.spglobal.com/flow/spglobal/ceraweek24/mediareg/login
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through ESG and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.
We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.
Jeff Marn
S&P Global
+1 202 463 8213
[email protected]
SOURCE S&P Global
Share this article