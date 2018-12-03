U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry to Address the Legislative Summit Co-Hosted by The Latino Coalition and Job Creators Network

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will address the Legislative Summit co-hosted by The Latino Coalition (TLC) and Job Creators Network (JCN), March 6 at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Bringing together hundreds of prominent business executives, chamber leaders and elected officials from around the globe, the innovative event has a two-pronged approach: provide entrepreneurs with the tools and resources to succeed, and connect them with the policy makers that impact small business.

"America is experiencing an economic resurgence with the lowest unemployment in 50 years, sustained job growth and a newfound revolution in American Energy," said Hector Barreto, TLC's Chairman and former U.S. Small Business Administrator. "All this is thanks to a bold vision by an Administration that understands the business of small business, and how they are the underlying strength of the world's largest economy."

"Small businesses are absolutely the underlying strength and job creators of America. The growth they have experienced as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has impacted the lives of millions of Americans and our overall economy, wage growth and investments," said Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of Job Creators Network.

During the forum, Secretary Perry will discuss how the United States is now the number one producer of oil and gas in the world and how 2020 is projected to become a net exporter of energy for the first time in over a half century.

Attendees will be able to build professional and personal networks while hearing from industry experts in high-impact panels and breakout sessions regarding: the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and fair trade, tax cuts, deregulation, accessing capital and much more.

Moreover, the day will encompass remarks from notable government officials such as: James E. Campos, Director of the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity for the U.S. Department of Energy; U.S. Rep. Gil Cisneros (CA-39); Martha Bárcena Coqui, Ambassador of Mexico to the United States; U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (TX); U.S. Rep. William Hurd (TX-23); Jennifer Korn, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director for the Office of Public Liaison; Ambassador C.J. Mahoney, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative; William Manger, Associate Administrator for the Office of Capital Access, U.S. Small Business Administration; U.S. Rep. Darren Soto (FL-9), as well as renowned Mexican singer and actor Vicente Fernandez.

"The Latino Coalition and Job Creators Network are seeing the trends in small business and leading the charge in advocating for the entrepreneurial community to grow, enhance and protect their ventures. We look forward to providing attendees a platform to thrive and shape public policy," Barreto added.

For more information or to register, visit: The Latino Coalition-Job Creators Network Legislative Summit.

The Latino Coalition would like to thank the following Title Sponsors: Walmart, Wells Fargo and AT&T. TLC also acknowledges and is grateful for all its partners: AltaMed Health Services Corporation, Altria Client Services, California Resource Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, East West Bank, Edison Electric Institute, Herbalife, Hispanic Business Roundtable Institute, Intuit, MasterCard, PhRMA, The Latino Coalition Foundation, T-Mobile, Tributo Tequila, Univision, Verizon.

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com or follow us at #TLCsummit.

SOURCE The Latino Coalition

Related Links

http://www.thelatinocoalition.com

