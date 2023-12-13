US Security Testing Market Outlook to 2028 - Post-pandemic Digitalization has Propelled the Integration of Automation and AI, Elevating the Automated Testing Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Security Testing Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Security Testing Market is one of the largest markets overviewing the security and testing facilities in multiple companies, owing a high digitized profile and high priority data collection, leading them to be a prime target to cybersecurity threats. Owing to the large fractions of hackers and malware content, stringent regulatory compliances like the HIPA, has been set in order for the companies to abide by strict rules and norms.

The adoption of cloud-based services and environment, IoT devices and other such vast ranged devices are easily being scanned and checked for any vulnerabilities or any other false positives/negatives. This is done by multiple staged scans at the development stages itself, making the program searching for the treat in its creation period.

With higher cyber threats, Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 has been started which is a broader and stronger version of the CSF 1.0, allowing multiple authentication checks, checks on any backdoor entry and multiple checks on each software. Along with this, Penetration Testing has come up to rise up to the challenge and make promising efforts towards the elimination of threats and thefts and together with the Cloud services, from mobile devices, IoT devices and others having cloud function within, can be scanned at various levels daily.

US Security Testing Market Analysis

  • The increasing amount of frequency and severity of the cyberattacks, has already invoked cybersecurity concerns over the industries over the US.
  • With this, rises much stricter regulatory compliances which are protection acts for data, such as GDPR, HIPA etc., along with industry specific norms and rules, driving the demand of security testing in every companies.
  • The migration to cloud-based services, has led to a great range of detection and acting on vulnerabilities, but also needs to be kept a close eye on as the security inside the cloud important must be kept in check simultaneously.
  • With the Application Security Testing, namely Dynamic Application Security Testing and Static Application Security Testing (DAST and SAST), identifying the root point of origination of the vulnerabilities are becoming clearer day by day. Now with the updraft of penetration testing, IoT devices associated with Connected Services and other devices having the cloud environment within them can be tested by scanning multiple times.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

  • By Type of Security: Application Security Testing, including Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) and Static Application Security Testing (SAST), is dominating the market with robust encryption protocols and rigorous software evaluations.
  • By End-User Industry: Heightened security protocols across financial, governmental, and healthcare industries are critical, prompting more stringent compliance measures and the adoption of AI-driven automated testing solutions.
  • By Regional Split: Significant market activity is noted in the Eastern US with heavy monitoring by security providers in government-heavy areas and technology hubs, with other regions like Central America also upscaling their security testing capabilities.

Competitive Landscape:

The market's competitive landscape reveals key players that are continuously enhancing their security testing services to address the dynamic nature of the cyber threat environment. These service providers leverage sophisticated testing tools and methodologies such as penetration testing to safeguard the software from potential vulnerabilities right from the development phase.

Companies Profiled

  • IBM Security
  • HP Enterprise (HPE)
  • Synopsys
  • Trustwave SpiderLabs
  • Trustwave
  • Qualys
  • VERACODE
  • Immuni Web
  • Accenture
  • Cognizant

Recent Developments:

  • Introduction of two-factor authentication has bolstered digital payment site security.
  • Advancements in Application Security Testing and IoT Security Testing are showing promising capabilities for preemptive threat detection and response.
  • Post-pandemic digitalization has propelled the integration of automation and Artificial Intelligence, elevating the automated testing landscape.

The US Security Testing Market is growing every year with a successive change into their database and workflow, with an expected CAGR of ~18%, within the time period 2022 to 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. US Security Testing Market Overview
2.1 Taxonomy of the US Security Testing Market
2.2 US Security Testing Industry Value Chain
2.3 US Security Testing Market Ecosystem
2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for the US Security Testing Market
2.5 Growth Drivers of the US Security Testing Market
2.6 Issues and Challenges of the US Security Testing Market
2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Security Testing Market
2.8 SWOT Analysis

3. US Security Testing Market Size, 2017 - 2022

4. US Security Testing Market Segmentation
4.1 By Security Type, 2017 - 2022
4.2 By End-User Industry Type, 2017 - 2022
4.3 By Regional Split (North, West, East, Central, South), 2017-2022

5. Competitive Landscape of US Security Testing Market.
5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
5.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players of US Security Testing Market.
5.3 Company Profiles - (Top 7 Major Players)

6. US Security Testing Market Size, 2022 - 2028

7. US Security Testing Future Market Segmentation
7.1 By Security Type, 2022 - 2028
7.2 By End-User Industry Type, 2022 - 2028
7.3 By Regional Shift (North, West, East, Central, South), 2022-2028

8. Analyst Recommendations


Global Legal Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus on E-discovery, Legal Research, Practice Management, Analytics, Compliance, and Document Management

X0002: An Ibuprofenamine Hydrochloride Spray - Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts to 2032

