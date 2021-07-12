ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Selective Service System's (SSS) Best Places to Work in the Federal Government employee engagement score, measuring employee satisfaction with their jobs and organization, increased to 81.3 in 2020, a 32.6 percent increase from its 2019 score. Overall, the 2020 government-wide score is 69 out of 100. The employee engagement score is calculated by the Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group and was released recently in its 2020 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government® report.

Registration is important requirement for all men. The best time to register this year, is now. Go to SSS.gov It's every man's duty to register - it's also an important path to unlocking a a number of Federal benefits. Just 45 seconds ta SSS.gov can save you 45 years of headaches.

The Selective Service scored in the upper quartile among small agencies in most subcategories and was among the top three in Work-Life Balance (ranked 2 out of 28) and Effective Leadership: Empowerment (3 out of 28).

The survey included 70 federal agencies and their subcomponents. This government-wide analysis began in 2003 and takes place every year measuring employee ratings of their respective agency. Categories include; effective leadership, teamwork, strategic management, employee recognition, and more.

"Our staff is committed to our core mission - registration and readiness. Every day the team improves efforts to maintain and enhance systems that, when authorized by the President and Congress, rapidly provides personnel in a fair and equitable manner while managing an alternative service program for conscientious objectors," said Acting Director Craig Brown. "Likewise, Selective Service leadership is committed to supporting our team by encouraging engagement, innovation and a safe and balanced work environment."

"It tells us that we are fortunate to have an engaged group of employees. During a challenging year in which this agency - like others - battled the COVID-19 pandemic, our SSS workforce remained focused, motivated and committed to excellence," continued Brown.

Federal law requires all male citizens, as well as male non-citizens residing in the U.S., to register with Selective Service within 30 days of their 18th birthday. At 26, a man becomes too old to register. Those who do not comply can become ineligible for student financial aid, job training, government employment, and delays in U.S. citizenship for male immigrants.

For more information about the Selective Service or to conduct an interview with Acting Director Brown, please call the public affairs office at 703-605-4100. To view, or download, our new award winning Public Service Announcements please click on this link.

Contact:

Matthew Tittmann

7032007469

[email protected]com

SOURCE U.S. Selective Service System