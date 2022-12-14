U.S. Self Propelled Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Dec 14, 2022, 14:00 ET
The landscaping industry is one of the key contributors to the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market. Florida, California, and New York are the key landscaping service markets. Moreover, single-family homes with an average income of over $95,000 are boosting the landscaping service industry across the country, which is expected to support the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.
The U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market shipments are expected to reach 3,342.68 thousand units by 2027. The industry witnessed a moderate rise in demand across the U.S. due to the increased participation in landscaping activities and increased government investments in parks & playground construction. Moreover, the penetration of over 600,000 landscaping service providers across the country supports industry growth.
The self-propelled mowers are ideal for lawns spread over an area of 0.25 acres (10,890 square feet) to 1 acre (43,560 square feet). Most residential lawns across the country have an average lawn size of 10,000-15,000 square feet, which is expected to decline further due to the increasing size of American houses. Hence, such a reduction in lawn areas is expected to hamper the demand for self propelled lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period. During the pandemic, garden landscaping dominated the market among all the home improvement activities. This rise in landscaping activities supported the demand for the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.
- There are various regulations & standards in place that take care of the equipment's safety, performance & labeling requirements.
- In the U.S., lawns cover an area of 40-50 million acres, propelling the demand for backyard beautification and boosting the U.S. self propelled lawn mowers market.
- The rising consumer awareness about sustainability encourages individuals to adopt technology that minimizes carbon emissions and helps save the environment. Hence, such factors are expected to deviate the consumer's demand from gasoline toward battery-powered equipment.
- Droughts hamper market demand due to the water usage restriction that reduces lawn acreage and maintenance. In the Western parts of the U.S., many cities such as Las Vegas and California offer incentives to xeriscape their lawns and impose fines for not following watering schedules.
- RWD self-propelled thought costs significantly more than the FWD mowers but offers good traction, requiring little force for mowing any terrain.
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Gasoline-Powered
- Battery-Powered
- Electric-Corded
- Propane-Powered
Segmentation by Drive Type
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
Segmentation by End-User
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Residential
- Government & Others
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Start Type
- Recoil Start
- Push Start
- Key Start
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Segmentation by Geography
- Southern US
- Western US
- Midwest US
- Northeastern US
Key Vendors
- AriensCo
- Deere & Co.
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak Group
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- Makita
- Masport
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Positecgroup
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- SUMEC Group Corp.
- Swisher Inc.
- Techtronic Industries
- Wright Manufacturing
