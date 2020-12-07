U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission Officially Recognizes Philly POPS' I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders

The Comcast NBCUniversal I'll Be Home For Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders concert is among the first of more than 100,000 commemorative programs that the Commission will officially recognize over the next six years.

The seventh annual Comcast NBCUniversal I'll Be Home For Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders expands its reach with a planned transmission through the American Forces Network. The AFN transmission will reach approximately 500,000 servicemembers domestically and 500,000 internationally at military bases and on seafaring vessels. This Philadelphia tradition will be made available privately to military members, veteran communities, and the Police and Fire Departments. This year's Christmas Salute performance is dedicated to frontline healthcare workers who have helped protect the citizens of Philadelphia through the events of the past year. For more information, visit www.phillypops.org/xmassalute.

Officially known as the United States Semiquincentennial, "America 250" will be the most expansive and inclusive observance in our nation's history. During the official commemorative period beginning this year, culminating on July 4, 2026, and extending through 2027, America 250 has the opportunity to engage nearly 350 million Americans and millions of more friends worldwide through compelling programs, educational outreach, and signature events. More information about the Commission's vision and approach to programming can be found in Inspiring the American Spirit , its report submitted to the President on December 31, 2019. For more information visit www.america250.org and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

SOURCE America 250

Related Links

http://www.phillypops.org/xmassalute

