U.S. Senate Candidate and American Human Rights CEO Khaled Salem Discusses Import Domestic and Global Issues

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Khaled Salem, running for the U.S. Senate against Chuck Schumer in 2022, announced that he is working on plans which will bring an abundance of funds to the New York State budget. Khaled and his team are developing projects ready to be presented to Congress if he is elected. Khaled has spent years working on solutions to many issues faced by the state, including growing unemployment, violent crime, illegal street racing and ongoing parking controversies. He supports the NYC police department and implores them to take these issues more seriously. In addition to working on remedies targeting problems in New York, Khaled is also putting his energy into Middle East and human rights issues.

U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem

"I believe that certain New York immigrant communities are living as exemplary citizens and ideal New Yorkers," said Khaled. "For example, there has been a growing issue of cars racing on New York streets. Lately, streets and boulevards are less busy, with less traffic, and sometimes empty due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The noise from these race cars as well as the noise from idling trucks and cars, tractor trailers, garbage trucks and construction is reducing the quality of life. New Yorkers should look to the example set by communities that function in a more civilized manner. Outstanding immigrant communities that work hard, develop businesses and are respectful of neighbors and the community-at-large include people from Israel, Yemen and the Philippines."

Khaled's ongoing philosophy is for Israel to work with nations to end Hamas and Hezbollah. He hopes to serve in the Senate and make a difference in the world.

Said Khaled, "What is funny about Middle East policy is that the Arab countries have agreed on only one thing, which is that they do not agree on anything. The Biden administration should understand this point when dealing with them."

Khaled policy positions argue for free university education, Khaled highlighted the irony of the US sending money to countries like Egypt and Middle East, which do provide free university, but whose people tend not to like America.

Some other key policy positions from Mr. Salem's agenda include:



Free university education for American students with a $0 budget from the government to support this plan.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East .

A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

* Reduce the NY State Sales Tax for six years until the state recovers from COVID-19 economic hardship

Khaled asks New York Voters to look not at his religion or where he came from, but rather what he offers to the citizenry in terms of policy.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

For more information, visit https://www.khaled2022forcongress.com/

https://www.americanhumanrights.org/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaBldfu ma0

[email protected]/

twitter.com/KhaledYork

Contact:

U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem

1518 348 6868

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem

Related Links

https://www.khaled2022forcongress.com/

