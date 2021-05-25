U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Advises Israel and United Nations to Double Down and End Hamas Terrorism Forever

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, the popular candidate running for the U.S. Senate against Chuck Schumer in 2022, today implored the United Nations and the State of Israel to "finish the job" by ending efforts of the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza and the West Bank by destroying all missiles and the illegal tunnels used to transport weapons. The range of the deadly rockets and missiles launched by Hamas make clear how dangerous and capable the terrorists are of bombing Israeli cities and the West Bank settlements.

Khaled specifically calls on President Joseph Biden, the United States Congress and NATO to support Israel and its people and to not give in to terrorist-sponsored Palestinian protests instigated by Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah. The terrorist-sponsored nations know that Israel is the first line of defense for western civilization against radical Islam.

"It is in the best interest of all peaceful nations to understand the dangerous, growing range of terrorist missiles launched at Israeli citizens from Gaza. I commend the Israeli military and admire its efforts over 11 days of fighting as Israel defends its citizens. The missiles pummeling Israel have a longer reach every year, now up to 150 km, because of Iranian-sponsored terrorist technology. Hamas, Hezbollah, Fatah, Iran, various Arab nations and Turkey are behind the scenes and intent on Israel's demise. I believe that it is crucial for America to support the Jewish State's governance of the West Bank, as 70% of Israel's Jewish population and 80% of Israel's industrial base are located within a 100 square mile area."

As Khaled explained, if Hamas and Hezbollah gain access to the West Bank, Israel could be decimated in hours. Iranian-made rockets can now reach Northern Israel and the Lebanon border, which is especially troubling.

Khaled also brought another issue to light after having traveled to Ukraine. On a recent trip, he was penalized and detained at the airport, because of his place of birth even his holding U.S. citizenship. Khaled is sending a strong message to the U.S. State Department of State to allow the option of omitting the place of birth on U.S. passports to protect dual citizens abroad from discrimination.

In further policy announcements, Khaled plans to introduce re-education and training Bills for Americans affected by COVID-19 job loss. He will ask Congress to create a subsidy for Americans able to return to work after having received their vaccinations but are hesitant to lose unemployment insurance, in order to guarantee that their families will be fed and safe.

Key global policy positions from Mr. Salem include:

• Free university education for American students with a $0 budget from the government to support this plan.

• Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

• The establish a home loan program for middle class single parents with no penalty for credit history.

• Freeing US citizens who are allegedly detained abroad.

• Free medical insurance for American people.

* Reduce the NY State Sales Tax for six years until the state recovers from COVID-19 economic hardship.

Khaled asks New York Voters to look not at his religion or where he came from, but rather what he offers to the citizenry in terms of policy.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

