U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Declares His Legislative Priorities, Including Bills to Re-Educate Americans Affected by COVID-19 Job Losses

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Khaled Salem, running for the U.S. Senate against Chuck Schumer in 2022, has announced some of his legislative priorities, guaranteeing congressional approval for budgets needed to support his programs. Some of these programs have been developed because the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Americans who have lost jobs and businesses. It has hurt not only peoples' economic standing but also their personal lives, mental health and emotional stamina while continuing efforts to support themselves and their families.

With the labor market depleted of well-paying jobs, Khaled will establish career training when elected. He and his congressional colleagues will support the establishment of national psychosocial rehabilitation and will shore up the U.S. labor market. As Khaled put it, "When it comes to helping the American people, I am determined to be their champion and make significant changes to enhance the quality of their lives."

To achieve these goals, Khaled plan to act on the following: deliver free medical insurance to all Americans, reduce the NY State Sales Tax for six years until the state recovers from COVID-19 economic hardship, establish a home loan program for middle class single parents with no penalty for credit history and make it compulsory to end personal attacks between candidates.



Khaled has answers to many problems affecting the United States and guarantees that congress will agree with his ideas and take these new legislation proposals very seriously.

Khaled asks New York Voters to look not at his religion or where he came from, but rather what he offers to the citizenry in terms of policy.

Khaled policy positions argue for free university education, Khaled highlighted the irony of the US sending money to countries like Egypt and Middle East, which do provide free university, but whose people tend not to like America.



Some other key policy positions from Mr. Salem's agenda include:



Free university education for American students with a $0 budget from the government to support this plan.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East .

. A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.



