U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Demands Interpol Cooperation to Identify Hamas Terrorist Leaders

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, the popular candidate for the 2022 U.S. Senate race in New York against incumbent Chuck Schumer, today urged the State of Israel and the Palestinian Authority to work closely with Interpol to expose all Hamas leaders. Hamas is deeply connected with Qatar and Candidate Salem wants them brought to justice for continuing war crimes against the State of Israel.

It is widely known that, since 2012, there has been cooperation between the Qatari government and the Hamas leader, Haniyeh. Hamas has front-facing leaders who include Al-Arouri, Sinwar, and Deif. However, Candidate Salem wants terrorists hiding behind the scenes in Gaza and "protected by Qatar's smokescreen" to be exposed and their war crimes brought to light. Salem is concerned with identifying all Hamas operatives in authority hiding in Qatar and other countries, giving orders that result in the unending missile attacks and covert terrorism against the State of Israel.

"Hamas is a terror group and must be eradicated," said Salem, who is also the CEO of American Human Rights Organization. "Though Hamas says it has 'nothing to do with violence against the Jewish people of Israel,' it is an organized military entity aligned with Hezbollah and Fatah terrorists. Hamas has unlimited funding, supportand cooperation from Iran, Turkey and many Arab states, which are always in the wings with the goal of blowing up the State of Israel and killing its citizens."

Domestic Concerns

Regarding Candidate Salem's take on issues within New York State and New York City, he continues to advocate for new laws to ensure operational safety of electric scooters and bicycles. According to Salem, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the increased deliveries of food and other products have caused a 'Wild West Show' and there have been countless accidents and injuries with no official legal guidelines to protect New Yorkers from being hurt by delivery people operating on sidewalks, through crosswalks and on the street. This has led to deaths, accidents and even fires. We need laws and I am in favor of sponsoring legislation."

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

Khaled policy positions argue for free university education, Khaled highlighted the irony of the US sending money to countries like Egypt and Middle East, which do provide free university, but whose people tend not to like America.

Some other key policy positions from Mr. Salem's agenda include:

Free University Education for American Students with a $0 budget from the government and taxpayers to support this plan.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East .

A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents .

. Reduce the NY State Sales Tax for six years until the state recovers from COVID-19 economic hardship

Khaled asks New York Voters to look not at his religion or where he came from, but rather what he offers to the citizenry in terms of policy.

