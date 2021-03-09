U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Sends Clear Human Rights Message to Turkish, Iranian and Arab Gulf State Citizens

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, who looking to unseat Chuck Schumer in the upcoming 2022 US Senate races, today sent a clear message to the international Arabic community. Khaled implores Turkish, Iranian and Arab Gulf State citizens to be mindful of the almost complete lack of respect and harsh judgment from their leaders regarding decent human rights standards in their countries. The premise of his concern stems from these brutal regimes having almost complete control of their citizens' speech and actions—and the almost assured retribution of these governments against their own peoples.

"Those who trust in the economic system or politics of Turkey are in denial of what is really happening there," said Khaled Salem. "The existing Turkish regime is an unconstitutional system entirely controlled by President Erdogan and his party. Foreign investment and the Turkish economy will inevitably continue to suffer and collapse if subsequent presidents follow Erdogan's lead. Arab countries and the EU are opposed to the existing system, while the US and Russian continue their present alliances with a Turkey that keeps its thumb on the necks of its people."

Mr. Salem continued, "I implore the Iranian people to change their system and stand up to the power hungry few ruling Iran, who so easily eliminate anyone that speaks up or tries to shed light on the truth. Iranians are controlled by fear and are constantly silenced by intimidation and religious mandates, preventing positive global interaction. In addition, I believe that the princes and Kings of the Arabian Gulf States should be held accountable by their inhabitants. It is time to recognize human rights atrocities and send fair warning, especially to Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, that killing one's own subjects is more in the spotlight than ever. The world is watching."

Khaled is asking the United States Department of State to start, as soon as possible, to make the place of birth optional on U.S. passports to protect dual citizens abroad from discrimination in most international Airports around the world.

Other key policy positions from Mr. Salem include:

Free university education for American students.

Tourist visas to the US must require travel medical insurance for entry.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East .

A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem

