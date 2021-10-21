U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Strongly Appeals to Senate and House for Urgent Middle East Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, a candidate for U.S. Senate in New York running against incumbent Chuck Schumer in 2022, today announced his intention to overhaul current Middle East relationships. Salem is Egyptian-American and the CEO of American Human Rights Organization.

Salem will lead the U.S. Senate to "forge and expand full Abraham Accords between Israel and all Arab states across the Middle East." At present, Bahrain and UAE have signed on for peace with Israel. These historic accords were named after Abraham, emphasizing the mutual belief of the origin of Judaism and Islam and that "we all come from the same ancestors."

Explained Salem, "If the Israeli West Bank is 'given' to Palestinians, Hamas and Hezbollah, sponsored by Iran, that will isolate the safe, strategic military corridor that Israel now provides to its Arab neighbors. Any hostile emergency declared means that Iran will instantly attempt to crush Israel and its neighbors, hampering U.S. and NATO protections. Iran is waiting to take over as much of the world as it can, as we see their growing capabilities to annihilate its neighbors."

"This may sound like a paradox, but here is the truth: Israel provides safe harbor to the U.S. military upon which the Arab world now depends. Without Israel, the Middle East will not have protections," said Salem, who will explain to Arab countries why they should be at peace with Israel and why it is best for the U.S. to promote the Abraham Accords. "I have believed many things in my life, but no conviction I've ever held has been stronger than my belief that the United States must ensure the survival of Israel."

"I do not believe in false solutions," added Salem. "I believe in real, organic peace, not in slogans that create worse problems. Arab countries see that Gaza brought war and death, not peace. I am uniquely positioned to forge the Abraham Accords throughout the Arab and Muslim worlds. I can act as a bridge. My pledge is to call on the U.S. legislature to sponsor expansion of the Abraham Accords to 20 countries. Real peace is real access, not area denial."

In addition, Salem is a proponent of national recognition of bar exams across all 50 states and territories. He also believes in national access and equality for licensed professionals who relocate to another state.

Salem plans to fight for the rights of New Yorkers and all U.S. citizens to have a decent quality of life, education and opportunities for growth. The next general election is scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested.

