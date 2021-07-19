U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Tells Congress 'There is a New Sheriff in Town - Enough Healthcare Fraud'

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Senate candidate and American Human Rights CEO Khaled Salem, who is running against Chuck Schumer in 2022, today announced that he would support legislative oversight of health care fraud. His plan is to eliminate the healthcare and insurance fraud that has run rampant in the United States. Salem is a universal health care champion and in favor of providing all U.S. citizens with first-rate medical care. He is on the same page as President Biden.

"The U.S. is the only global industrialized country that does not provide universal health coverage and it is time to take care of our citizens," said Salem. "People struggle to pay individual and health care premiums. An entire swath of citizens is burdened with huge medical bills, if they can even afford them, until they qualify for Medicare."

Candidate Salem has been in talks with insurance experts to understand the issue of billions of dollars of fraud and graft. "Resources are out of reach for Americans because of fraud committed by medical providers, patients and others defrauding the health care system. These criminals prevent medical treatment that their fellow Americans otherwise might have had."

Salem explained, "Health care fraud affects everyone. Individuals and businesses are involved in crimes that cause the loss of tens of billions of dollars, which could go to medical and dental care for all. Health care premiums are constantly on the rise, medical providers perform unnecessary procedures, health insurance providers deny some procedures and approve others and taxes go up. I want to crack down on accounting and billing, including all common types of health care fraud. In addition, the government must eliminate ongoing prescription fraud and abuse."

Salem is positioning himself to unseat four-term incumbent Schumer in 2022. As American citizen, Salem has a clear view of helping Americans achieve a better quality of life through legislation. He monitors Middle East issues and is dedicated to informing Americans and the world-at-large of terrorist action against the State of Israel.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

