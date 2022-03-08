U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Urges Biden, Israel and UN to Protect Ukraine President Zelenskyy with Emergency Forces

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Egyptian-born candidate for U.S. Senate Khaled Salem of New York today implored the United Nations, President Biden and the State of Israel to use their military defenses to protect Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy has put himself in the line of fire, not willing to give up sovereign reign of his country, and is imploring the U.S. and NATO forces to provide fighter jets for air support. He recently said, "we need ammunition, not a ride," in response to offers for him to safely leave his country but leaving his countrymen behind.

"I insist that President Biden and Congress arrange a special extraction force to protect President Zelenskyy, and I urge government agencies to accept some of the 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing from the war initiated by Putin," said Salem, who is also CEO of American Human Rights Association. "In addition, I urge safety and security on the internet to eliminate YouTube terrorists and crucial cyber security on all fronts, for Americans and the State of Israel. As New York's senator, I will contribute to a beneficial dialogue to bring about change."

Concerning Middle East issues, Salem continued, "I am in a unique position, having grown up in Kuwait and Egypt, to be an intermediary for any political conversation concerning the Middle East. It's time for New Yorkers to elect a senator who can understand and navigate the culture of the Arab world, and be an advocate for the State of Israel."

Salem, who is running against Chuck Schumer, plans to fight for the rights of New Yorkers and all U.S. citizens to have a decent quality of life, education and opportunities for growth. The next general election is scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested.

