U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Urges Egypt to Pursue Diplomacy Before Resorting to Military Force in Ethiopia

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Khaled Salem, the U.S. Senate candidate in New York, issued messages to several Middle Eastern governments regarding peace and human rights. Khaled, who is the CEO Of American Human Rights Organization, is concerned about conflict in Ethiopia and the Middle East, international sanctions and terrorism sponsored by Hamas and Hezbollah. He also shared his views on Iranian human rights offenses and violations of immigrant rights in Arab Gulf States.

"I strongly suggest that Egyptian authorities engage in diplomacy as a first step before courting disaster with precipitous military action against the nation of Ethiopia," said Salem. "By working through the standard diplomatic process with the USA, Israel and other Middle Eastern regimes, it will be possible to avoid any overt, offensive measures. It is in everyone's best interest to proceed slowly and cautiously in these matters." Khaled also encouraged Israel, Egypt and other Middle Eastern authorities to embark on a serious discussion about Suez Canal maritime navigation issues and risk management to avoid future accidents and remediation.

Khaled is running to beat incumbent Chuck Schumer in 2022. His policy initiatives include plans to present legislation to Congress to end continued terrorism sponsored by Hamas and Hezbollah. He wishes to provide a guarantee for security of the State of Israel by supporting normalized relationships with neighboring Middle East countries.

Khaled added, "I also believe that when we consider this part of the world, Iranian citizens must choose between the corrupt Iranian government and a lifetime of freedom. Iranians must take a stand and bring an end to their corrupt government. I also consider human rights in the entire Arab Gulf region a priority as excessive racism is used against the immigrant work force."

His other key policy positions include:

Free university education for American students.

Tourist visas to the US must require travel medical insurance for entry.

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East .

. A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

The general election is scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

