U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Urges Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi to Reconcile in Good Faith with Israel

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, the U.S. candidate running against Chuck Schumer in 2022, today made a policy statement about the Middle East, appealing to Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi for definitive action in urging Egyptian citizens to forget past wars and the history of bad memories with the state of Israel. Instead, Khaled Salam suggests initiating comprehensive normalization of diplomatic and humanitarian interaction between Egypt and Israel to create civilized and productive relationships between the two countries.

"The President of Egypt has the power to change the dynamic between Egypt and Israel," said Khaled. "In fact, the Egyptian President must lead by example, especially when the Egyptians in their 'Arab Spring' demonstrations were sincerely advocating for a change and path to democracy. All people want freedom, yet the Egyptians are constantly afraid of oppression and retribution from their government for wanting to create harmony and modernize their society. To those who say that Israel must do its part for the sake of peace, I respond that I am confident Israel will take the necessary steps to foster a relationship based on honor and respect. People say this is a complicated situation. It is, of course. However, if both sides can agree that progress is imperative, a lot of complexity will start to sort itself out."

Khaled worries that Egypt is falling behind, an issue that will affect American policy in the region more than most people realize. As he put it, there is unnecessary outrage on the part of the Egyptian government over sharing productive and creative relationships between Egypt and Israel, having nothing to do with politics. He added, "The Egyptian President must leverage relationships within the United States of America to facilitate human rights inside of Egypt, including convincing religious leaders who guide much of the Egyptian population. Human rights must be available to everyone in the Middle East."

Khaled further urges those who follow the religion of Islam to vote on important issues that will change the dynamic in the Middle East. He advocates that the state of Saudi Arabia change its ruling system from a kingdom to a democracy because its Kings do not rule in the best interest of the Muslim people.

Khaled again stated his primary policy positions. These include:

• Tourist visas to the US must require travel medical insurance for entry.

• Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

• A reduction in U.S. military activity and presence in the Middle East.

• A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

• Free university education for American students.

• The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Khaled is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

