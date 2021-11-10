U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Warns Biden of Iran Intensifying Threats Against Israel and Globe with Nuclear Missiles and Cyber Warfare

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Senate candidate for New York Khaled Salem today condemned the daily terrorism originating from Iran against the U.S. military, the State of Israel and multiple global interests. Iran has yet again been identified as attempting to carry out attacks against Israeli targets in Africa, including Israeli safari tourists and businesspeople. Israel's technical superiority provided warnings to those at risk, in addition to warning the U.S. military in Syria. Egyptian-born Salem, running against incumbent Chuck Schumer for the 2022 election, is dedicated to thwarting Iranian terrorism and all global terrorist organizations.

"Iran recently vowed that the United States will pay for assisting Israel in actions against Israeli deeds," said Salem, who is also CEO of American Human Rights organization. "Iranian relations have never been more tense and complicated. This week, Iran celebrated the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, while the EU is navigating nuclear talks and trying to determine whether Iran is serious, which is truly a contradiction in terms. The U.S. State Department and President Biden are right to be skeptical about revisiting the 2015 accord. Iran has shown flagrant disregard for human life and human rights along with its continued nuclear warfare research. As the Israeli Army warns Iran that it is preparing to take out Iranian nuclear facilities if Iran continues to threaten the world with missiles, America must support all Israeli efforts 100%."

On the domestic front, Salem is exploring options for New York to make it possible for those on public assistance, including WIC and food stamps, to be part of a comprehensive database that allows a HIPAA time exception to access medical records more quickly and speed the process of those in need receiving vital benefits.

"Khaled said every vote matter when it comes to passing legislation.

Key global policy positions from Mr. Salem include

Free university education for American students with a $0 budget from the government and tax payers to support this plan"

Salem is running in the next general election scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested.

