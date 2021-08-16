U.S. Senate Candidate Salem Calls Out Hamas for 'War Crimes' for Firing 4,350 Rockets at Israel

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, popular candidate for U.S. Senate running against incumbent Chuck Schumer in 2022, today released a statement to President Biden in favor of substantially increasing U.S. military support for Israel. Salem acknowledged the recent "Human Rights Watch" report that 4,350 unguided rockets, fired during an 11-day war at Israeli citizens, "constitutes war crimes" and that the U.S. must now focus action against Hamas with even more support for Israel. Salem is in favor of increasing the $38 billion given to Israel on an annual basis to benefit Israeli security. The latest attacks from Hamas and ongoing terrorism from Hezbollah "are just the beginning."

"Hamas blatantly attacked Israeli citizens, not Israeli military targets," said Salem, who is CEO of American Human Rights Organization. "Terrorists in Gaza arbitrarily launched missiles at Israel. There is no way around it. The Palestinian groups tried to kill Israelis with rockets and mortars that lacked guidance systems, making the weapons completely inaccurate. Israel defended itself, striking only military targets in Gaza and alerting civilians at risk. Again, the horrible reality of Hamas terrorists launching weapons from Gazan schools, hospitals and residential areas shows complete disregard for Gazans by Gazans involved in terrorism. Launching rockets meant to kill civilians in Israel is indeed a war crime."

Salem's Domestic U.S. Policy Positions

Salem's candidacy has exposed the inequity felt by undocumented immigrants who want to be legal workers and citizens, but are afraid of deportation if they take steps to formalize their residencies. Salem proposes that immigrants be given the opportunity to legally work and apply for official residency and citizenship. He supports a path that includes five years of legal employment, paying of taxes and confirmation of zero criminal activity.

Explained Salem, "It can only be good for the United States if the population is productive and feels safe. We can avoid illegal activity and uplift those people who are constantly in hiding. There are immigrants in the U.S., some of whom have been here for over 30 years without status, who have never been able to leave the U.S. for any reason because they may never get back to their American homes and families."

Candidate Salem suggests that undocumented workers be given the opportunity to move to areas such as Detroit, where, as he put it, "economies need to be uplifted and thrive again because of to the exodus of people due to crime and lack of opportunities." Salem continued, "We need to set up social programs to revitalize cities and smaller towns affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn of the economy. I encourage industry, especially tech and eco-friendly firms to work with immigrants so all of us can rebuild economic infrastructure. Everyone can benefit from people living better lives, paying taxes and living an honest life."

About Khaled Salem

Khaled Salem is an Egyptian-American who brings a unique perspective on global and international issues. He is a champion for Israel and the safety of people at home in the United States as well as citizens living abroad.

