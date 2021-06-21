US Senate Candidate Salem Congratulates New Israeli Prime Minister Bennett

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, the popular U.S. Senate candidate running against Chuck Schumer in the 2022 election, today congratulated Naftali Bennett, the newly-elected Israeli Prime Minister. Salem supports the State of Israel and has repeatedly implored the US government to "open its eyes and admit the real danger" of Iran's role in trying to annihilate Israel. Radical Hamas and Hezbollah Islamist terrorist threats continue as Iran maneuvers to "wipe Israel off the map," due to "Israel's critical geographic location." Khaled Salem, presently CEO of American Rights Association, believes Israel is a vital, strategic ally for the US and western powers that can help protect the southeastern flank of NATO as well as the entire Middle East from the acceleration of an Islamic civil war fueled by Iranian petro-dollars.

"If we've learned anything from the Nazi Holocaust and the late Eli Wiesel, if someone says they are going to kill you, believe it," said Salem. "If Iran says they will destroy Israel, open your eyes and ears and believe they'll attempt to annihilate Israel."

Salem continued, "The US, NATO and the UN must take action. It is time to acknowledge evidence everyone sees. President Biden and his allies must realize that a strong Iran means the ultimate devastation of Israel and the Arab world. If Iran is given relief from sanctions, it will use the funds to fan the flames of an ongoing, violent Middle East Arab genocide. Further, Iran is funding and delivering arms to Hamas and Hezbollah for the sole purpose of devastating Israel. Pay attention. The terrorism in Syria, Yemen and Lebanon will pale in comparison to what Iran, along with Turkey and radical Arab nations will do to blow up Israel and enslave the Arab populations. The wolves are circling."

Salem backs the new Israeli government and hopes that Israel protects its Jewish citizens and continues to protect the entire Middle East. Israel offers an infrastructure of defense for the USA and its allies to protect western values and Arab nations themselves.

