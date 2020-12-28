U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Commits $40,000 to Help Hungry Families for the Holidays

The United State Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU), working with Safeway Foundation, gave away $20,000 in gift cards early Christmas Eve morning in Washington DC's ward 7. USSFCU volunteers brought smiles to faces by surprising shoppers with 400, $50 gift cards at Safeway's Alabama Ave. SE and 40 th St. NE locations.

"We're mindful that with the pandemic and with coronavirus just wreaking havoc on the economy, there are people that just can't buy food, and you see it all across the country, you see it all across the region," said Timothy Anderson, the president and CEO of the United States Senate Federal Credit Union. "We just want to make sure that we're able to help people eat this Christmas. If we can just help just anyone that has a need this Christmas of putting food on the table, then that's what we want to do."

USSFCU's commitment to helping DMV communities continues as they are matching up to $20,000 in donations made to Capital Area Food Bank, now through the end of the year. To learn more about this effort or to make a donation, click here to visit the donation page.

About USSFCU

For 85 years, USSFCU has provided the U.S. Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security and service. Now with 100 plus paths to membership, almost anyone has the opportunity to experience the USSFCU difference. Learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

