U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Demonstrates Commitment to Community with $65,000 in Charitable Contributions

News provided by

US Senate Federal Credit Union

03 Jan, 2024, 14:59 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the escalating demands faced by community nonprofits, the U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) in Alexandria, Virginia, proudly announces its recent distribution of $65,000 to seven deserving nonprofits. These funds are poised to amplify the significant impact these organizations have both locally in the metropolitan Washington region and on a broader national scale.

Continue Reading
Tim Anderson, USSFCU President and CEO pictured with Don DuChateau, SOME EVP and Chief Development Officer
Tim Anderson, USSFCU President and CEO pictured with Don DuChateau, SOME EVP and Chief Development Officer
USSFCU and SOME EVP and Chief Development Officer
USSFCU and SOME EVP and Chief Development Officer

USSFCU President and CEO, Timothy L. Anderson, emphasized the credit union's longstanding commitment to community welfare, stating, "Giving back to the communities in which we live and work has always been integral to our mission. Through these donations, we aim to express our gratitude to these organizations for their tireless efforts in strengthening our communities."

The donations, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, have been strategically allocated to support regional food pantries, shelters, and disaster relief programs. Each beneficiary was carefully chosen by USSFCU's leadership team, reflecting a deep connection to the hearts and minds of credit union staff.

The initiative commenced in mid-December, as Anderson and a select group of USSFCU representatives embarked on a series of check presentations at local locations. During these visits, they gained insights into the impactful work undertaken by each organization and presented them with a symbolic check.

Beneficiary organizations and their respective donations include:

In addition to the monetary contributions, USSFCU actively engaged in hosting holiday donation drives, collecting toys, food, and winter essentials for the mentioned organizations. USSFCU members and staff were encouraged to participate by bringing their donations to the Credit Union's Bowman Branch location. The collected items will be delivered to the respective beneficiaries in the coming weeks, further reinforcing USSFCU's commitment to community support and well-being.

About USSFCU
Since 1935, USSFCU has provided the Senate and Capitol Hill communities with exclusive world-class financial stability, security, and service. Now a $1.4 billion financial institution with 140 plus paths to membership, access to these exclusive financial resources is at your fingertips. Call, click or tap to learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

View this and other press releases from USSFCU at ussfcu.org/press.

SOURCE US Senate Federal Credit Union

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.