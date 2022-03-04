U.S. Senate Polling Highlights Strength of Sands Campaign

Sands was the first Senate candidate on television, highlighting her service in the Trump Administration and her strong opposition to the policies of the Biden administration.

Her team of volunteers cultivated during her campaign is hard at work to gain access to the primary ballot.

"I'm greatly encouraged by where the race stands today. The people of Pennsylvania have responded to my America First message and are ready to send me to represent their values in the United States Senate," Ambassador Carla Sands remarked.

ABOUT CARLA SANDS:

A native of Cumberland County, Carla Sands has led a life of accomplishment serving as CEO of the Capital Group, serving on President Donald Trump's Economic Advisory Council and as the United States Ambassador to Denmark. After her service in the Trump Administration, Carla returned to her hometown and launched a campaign to bring her America First ideals to the United States.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Friends of Carla Sands