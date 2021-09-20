U.S. Senate Votes to Support Child Safety Network's National School Bus Safety Month Ninth Year in A Row

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth year in a row, the Senate designated September as "School Bus Safety Month." This represents nine hundred (900) consecutive unanimous, yes votes. Read the Resolution

CSN.org PSA For free information and resources to raise safer healthier families visit www.csn.org CSN is in our 4th Decade of National Service dedicated to preventing child abuse, abduction, injury, exploitation, and trafficking. CSN public safety technology makes everyone from the smallest newborn to the nation's largest form of public transportation safer. CHILD SAFETY NETWORK RECEIVES 900TH YES VOTE FROM US SENATE IN SUPPORT OF NATIONAL SCHOOL BUS SAFETY MONTH

Each year from September-November www.CSN.org/bus hosts and distributes free resources and public service announcements to help protect 26 million students and they ride on nearly 500,000 school buses over 4 billion miles. The resolution urges broadcasters, webmasters, social media users and the public to air this Public Service Announcement:

2021 Sponsors of CSN's bipartisan resolution are Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) and Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI).

"With the school year back in full swing, there is no better time to highlight the importance of school bus safety. Whether along farm roads in Nebraska or a highway in Michigan, our nations school buses, and the professionals who operate them, help the next generation of students make it to the classroom, safely. I was proud to reintroduce this resolution and applaud its final passage in the Senate. I look forward to continuing our bipartisan work to protect students," said Senator Fischer.

"School Bus Safety Month is a reminder of the importance of keeping children safe while on their way to and from school. Families across the country trust that their children will be dropped off and picked up from school safely, each and every day – we must ensure that's the case," said Senator Peters, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. "This is an opportunity to redouble efforts on school bus safety and highlight new safety initiatives and resources that can make our communities safer for children and families."

CSN's Chairman, Ward Leber added, "We're grateful to all 100 U.S. Senators for proving they will set politics aside to unite behind programs that increase the health, safety and transportation of all students.

Detective Dan Sperry, suffered the loss of his 11-year-old daughter when a motorist failed to stop for her bus. "I don't want other parents to pay the same price as my family. With 15 million people a year illegally passing school buses this campaign can save the lives of innocent children like our beloved Makayla."

CSN's 2021-2022 Programs include:

Green Clean Schools to replace toxic disinfectants with EPA, FDA, CDC, CSN, List-N products that work without harm to students, staff, or the environment.

The CSN App: Enjoy always free expert parenting advice and resources, plus student & Bus location alerts, "Smart Evac" alerts that can lead you to safety; and opt-in for CSN's National Search & Rescue Team via e-mail to [email protected]. Nosotros hablamos Español.

CSN SafeRide: School Districts can reduce accidents and injuries by as much as 50% by contacting [email protected].

Download the PSA and request more PSAs by e-mail [email protected]

Child advocates CSN is proud of: National PTA NASDPTS and NAPT and TSA .

