U.S. Senator Cory Booker and Former Governor Jeb Bush Headline Final Day of National Charter Schools Conference

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the final day of the 2020 Virtual National Charter Schools Conference (NCSCvirtual). This year's conference theme, "Remote Learning, Reopening and Reimagining Schools" captures the spirit of innovation within the charter school movement, and the sector's commitment to do whatever it takes to ensure every student has access to a high-quality public school. Today's keynote speakers, former Florida Governor, Jeb Bush, and U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), represent the bi-partisan support that charter schools have held for nearly three decades, and the across-aisle unity Americans are looking for in our public leaders.

"Today's line-up of keynote speakers sends a clear message about the roots of charter schools, as well as our future. No matter where you sit geographically or politically, everyone must agree that increasing the number of high-quality public schools across America is a bi-partisan issue," said Nina Rees, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. "As Americans head to the polls this November, we must remember the needs of students have never been greater, and we need more political leaders on the left and the right like Governor Bush and Senator Booker, who will act on that reality."

Senator Booker's commitment to make sure a student's destiny is not determined by their zip code was reinforced through his work to improve the Newark public education system. His passion for the work has left a lasting positive impact on the ability for parents across the nation to choose the best public school for their child. Senator Booker was a top contender in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary where he elevated public education as a critical part of his platform. Senator Booker will open today's conference.

In the second keynote of the day, Stacey Childress, CEO of NewSchools Venture Fund, will interview Governor Bush during a conversation titled, Reimagining the Future of Learning. Governor Bush served as the 43rd governor of the State of Florida from 1999 – 2007. He was most recently a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016. Governor Bush's passion for improving the quality of education for students across the country is demonstrated through his service as chairman of the Foundation for Excellence in Education, a national nonprofit education advocacy organization he founded to reimagine education in America.

To view the entire conference line-up and session offerings, visit the NCSCvirtual website.

Next year's National Charter Schools Conference will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana from June 20 – June 23, 2021. Early registration will open in December 2020.

