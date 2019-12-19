U.S. Senator John Cornyn Receives Tri Global Energy's 2019 Wind Leadership Award

Tri Global Energy's Wind Leadership Award is presented annually to a member of the U.S. Congress who has provided significant recognition to wind energy development.

About Tri Global Energy

Tri Global Energy is an independent utility-scale renewable energy originator and developer in the U.S. The company is the leading wind developer in Texas and among the top five leading wind developers in the U.S. Over 3,000 MW of Tri Global's development projects are either in financing, construction or operation.

Founded in 2009, Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by developing and commercializing renewable energy projects. The company currently develops and owns utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana and Virginia. Tri Global is headquartered in Dallas with regional offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

SOURCE Tri Global Energy

