US Senator John McCain Receives 2018 Henry A. Kissinger Prize

The prize, which is awarded annually to a renowned figure in the field of international diplomacy, recognizes Senator McCain for his principled leadership throughout six decades of public service, his unwavering political courage, and a persistent ability to rally colleagues to bipartisan solutions to some of the most difficult challenges facing the United States. On the world stage, Senator McCain has long advocated for a strong, confident European Union, a robust and committed NATO, and the steeled continuation of the transatlantic alliance.

The Henry A. Kissinger Prize has been awarded since 2007. It was established to honor a Founding Chairman of the American Academy in Berlin, former US Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger, whose initiatives to create and sustain a stable East-West relationship helped to lay the foundation for change in Europe, the end of the Cold War, and the unification of Germany. Previous recipients of the prize are Helmut Schmidt; George H.W. Bush; Richard von Weizsäcker; Michael R. Bloomberg; Helmut Kohl; George P. Shultz; Ewald-Heinrich von Kleist; James A. Baker, III; Giorgio Napolitano and Hans-Dietrich Genscher; Samantha Power; and Wolfgang Schäuble.

The American Academy in Berlin was established in 1994 by Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke and other distinguished Germans and Americans to foster greater understanding and dialogue between the United States and Germany. An independent, nonpartisan, and privately funded center for advanced research in a range of academic and cultural fields, the Academy awards semester-long fellowships to emerging or established scholars, writers, and professionals each year. It also brings American thought leaders to Berlin for briefer visits for a robust exchange of views between the peoples of Germany and the United States.



