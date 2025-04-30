US Sets Off Major Global Shift of Top AI Talent

Zeki Data's 2025 State of AI Talent Report Reveals 10 Market Shifting Predictions Based on the Top 800,000 Talent in AI

LONDON, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeki Data, the UK-based data intelligence company, released the annual State of AI Talent Report 2025 today. The full report can be downloaded for free.

Google and Google DeepMind Market Share of Talent Building LLMs 12-Month Rolling Average of Net Flows of Top AI Talent in the US Top: Cumulative Hires of Top AI Talent in US Defence Sector

Zeki forecasts a dramatic shift in the flow of Top AI Talent around the world that will begin to address the imbalance of AI global innovation. The data is clear: US dominance in AI is fast eroding as the best minds in the field decide to take their skills elsewhere. In the short term, other countries will attract the Talent they have long regretted losing—the longer-term consequences for the US may be severe.

Attracting Top AI Talent is a zero-sum game—countries compete for a limited pool of individuals who have a proven, disproportionately positive impact on the innovation of the companies and nations they join. Zeki sees that opportunities abound for smaller companies to attract young emerging Talent as large companies employ AI in recruitment efforts that will result in a homogenised Talent pool.

The full report includes extensive data visualisations and Zeki's 10 Top AI Talent predictions:

The US will no longer be the destination of choice of Top AI Talent in 2025. India will become a consumer, not a provider, of Top AI Talent in 2025. Major AI players in Europe and the Gulf States will redouble efforts to retain their supply of Top AI Talent. Google's talent concentration will set the stage of LLM dominance. London will be the new epicenter for responsible technology. Big Pharma will play it safe and outsource high-risk, high-reward AI Drug Discovery. Nvidia's Talent magnetism will reinforce its innovation leadership. The intersection between quantum and AI will grow but to the detriment of pure quantum companies. AI companies will widen their search for Talent at a cost to medical research. The defence sector will buck the trend.

About Zeki Data

Zeki identifies and tracks the world's Top AI Talent, individuals with proven track records of successfully testing the boundaries of AI science and engineering. We generate 'frontier alpha signals' that track and anticipate the innovation potential of individuals and the companies and countries they work in. Learn more at www.zekidata.com.

