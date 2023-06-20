US Sexual Wellness Market is Set to Observe Unprecedented Growth, Evolvement of Gender-Neutral Tone Products Creating Huge Opportunities for Market Vendors - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US sexual wellness market will grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during 2022-2028.

U.S. SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET REPORT BY ARIZTON
U.S. SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET REPORT BY ARIZTON

Browse In-Depth TOC of the U.S. Sexual Wellness Market        

91 - Tables         
129 - Charts    
327 – Pages  

One of the key growth drivers for the US sexual wellness market is persistently evolving gender-neutral products for a wide array of customers. Over the last couple of years, the market perception has witnessed variations from being a male-centric one to more of a unisex one. An unserved section of the audience has remained less vocal about their sex lives. Thus, a few brands have developed offerings for such an audience.

The transformation across the sexual wellness industry is largely attributed to the market is tendency toward becoming a more gender-neutral approach. Brands in the market had previously remained male-centered, and they served or had remained clinical in the way and promoted male sexual wellness product offerings. However, the fact that such offerings did not resonate with the audience has led brands to adopt a changed route to the market. A few new entrants to the market have paved the way for a substantial change in the sexual wellness culture. Every user is unique, and their needs are to be served as a point of consideration for new-aged brands in the market. One such brand considering and impacting the market perception is Maude, based in New York, US. The company's focus is directed toward changing the gender focus in the sexual wellness and health spaces, such as dark, manly-colored products for men and pink-colored ones for women.

US Sexual Wellness Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 10.05 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 6.47 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

7.63 %

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Product, Sex Toys, Condoms, Condoms by Gender, Condoms by Material, Condoms by End-users, Exotic Lingerie, Sexual Lubricants, Others, Gender, Distribution, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

U.S. (South, West, Mid-West, and Northeast)

Market Dynamics

 

  • Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution
  • The Evolvement of Gender-Neutral Tone in the Market
  • Sex Education Programs Driving Awareness
  • Increasing Acceptance of Sexual Wellness Products Among Women

Moreover, nowadays, customers derive through going online, apart from the anonymity factor, engaging in live forums to discuss product benefits. Customers can look to provide reviews, go through the ones given by others, and learn about the product usage, benefits, and lifespan, which are not readily possible while making purchases in a retail store or any supermarket. Vendors catering to the sexual wellness market have immense opportunities by embracing the digital platforms for sale today. With technology penetrating every individual's life quicker than ever, one must devise effective ways to reach the modern-day customer. Using the online platform for effectively communicating about sexual wellness products and their implications on an individual's health is imperative for vendors to cover and capitalize upon.

Key Highlights

  • The transformation of sexual traditions represents the change or modification in the attitudes, behaviors, and sexual norms of end-users due to exposure through the internet, electronic media, TV shows, including Sex & the City and Masters of Sex, and erotic novels, such as E. L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey.
  • Even the older generation is more willing to change. It is curious about sensual products as men and women face bodily changes such as erectile dysfunction in men and vaginal dryness in women with age. All these factors drive the market for sexual wellness products.
  • The increase in sexual wellness products can also be attributed to the growing demand for other relatable sexual wellness products, such as sex toys and sexual lubricants. For instance, one of the major reasons for the growing demand for sexual lubricants can be associated with the rising demand for sex toys in the US. End-users apply sexual lubricants to these toys to ease penetration.
  • Factors such as increased openness; desire for quirky products and accessories; excitement, passion, and adventure, and heightened desire for experimentation are driving the market growth in the country.
  • Vendors and retailers are capitalizing on such growing interest among consumers. There are constant efforts by vendors to leverage this shift to disassociate the stigma, taboo, and label of pornography attached to the market and shift sexual wellness products to mainstream shelves.
  • As the sexual wellness market in the US presents a lucrative revenue growth potential, many vendors are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, making it highly consolidated.
  • Chinese manufacturers will expand their presence in the US, which is likely to lead to a price war among vendors, and the increased commoditization can also lead to low-quality products being manufactured. However, the products in 2028 will be far better in terms of usage, safety, and comfort than those in 2022.

The South US Sexual Wellness Market will Reach $3.6 Billion by 2028

The Southern US accounted for a significant share of the US sexual wellness market, owing to a huge population and increasing disposable incomes. The region comprises developed and fast-growing states, including Florida, Virginia, Texas, and Carolina. The region's overall population in 2022 was recorded at over $128.71 million, and the US recorded a personal income of over $7 trillion as of 2021. Since the demand for sexual wellness products is largely impacted by disposable income, such high disposable income in the region creates a significant market for sexual wellness products.

Texas, Florida, and North Carolina were the largest contributors to the market in the Southern US. Growing annual household incomes is a major factor driving the demand for sexual wellness products in the region. For instance, the median household income in the region increased by over 7% in 2021 from the previous year. Moreover, the region witnesses the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses, especially among black African/Americans. The high prevalence of HIV in the region has encouraged the government to promote condom usage and distribution, contributing to revenue growth.

Key Company Profiles

  • Lifestyles
  • Church & Dwight
  • Diamond Products
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group
  • Okamoto Industries
  • Karex Berhad
  • Doc Johnson
  • BioFilm
  • B.Cumming
  • Caution wear
  • CalExotics
  • Calvin Klein (PVH CORP)
  • Cupid Limited
  • Empowered Products
  • Good Clean Love
  • Guy & O'Neill
  • HBM Group
  • Hello Cake
  • ID Lubricants
  • Innovus Pharma
  • L Brands (LVMH)
  • La Maison Lejaby
  • La Perla
  • LELO
  • Live Well Brands
  • Lovehoney Group
  • Mayor Laboratories
  • MD Science Lab
  • Orient Industry
  • PHE
  • pjur group
  • Sensuous Beauty
  • Silk Parasol
  • Skins Sexual Health
  • Sliquid
  • StaySafe Condoms (BY ADVACARE PHARMA)
  • STRATA Various Product Design
  • Suki (OhMiBod)
  • Sustain Natural
  • Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
  • Topco Sales
  • Trigg Laboratories
  • Unique Condoms International
  • Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company
  • XR Brands

Market Segmentation

Product

  • Sex Toys
  • Condoms
  • Exotic Lingerie
  • Sexual Lubricants
  • Others

Sex Toys

  • Vibrators
  • Rubber Pennies
  • Cock Rings
  • Anal Beads
  • Rubber Vaginas
  • Blindfolds/Feathers
  • Harness & Strap-on-Penises
  • Bondage Gear

Condoms

  • Gender
  • Material
  • End-users

Condoms by Gender

  • Male
  • Female

Condoms by Material

  • Latex
  • Non-latex

Condoms by End-users

  • Branded
  • Institutional

Exotic Lingerie

Sexual Lubricants

  • Water-based
  • Silicon-based
  • Oil-based
  • Hybrid

Others

Gender

  • Male
  • Female

Distribution

  • Retail
  • Online

Region

  • The US
    • South
    • West
    • Mid-West
    • Northeast

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES 

3 RESEARCH PROCESS 

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE 

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION 

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS 

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS 

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS 

4.2 BASE YEAR 

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT 

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER 

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REGION 

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS 

5.1 KEY CAVEATS 

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION 

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION 

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 

6.1 MARKET DEFINITION 

6.2 REPORT OVERVIEW 

6.2.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT 

6.3 KEY INSIGHTS 

6.4 PROMOTIONAL STRATEGIES 

6.5 ANALYSIS OF OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGES 

6.6 SEGMENT ANALYSIS 

6.7 REGIONAL ANALYSIS 

6.8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE 

8 INTRODUCTION 

8.1 OVERVIEW 

8.2 UNFPA STRATEGY FOR FAMILY PLANNING 

8.2.1 UNFPA STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR ACTION 

8.2.2 BARRIERS TO FAMILY PLANNING 

8.3 FAMILY PLANNING ANALYSIS 

8.4 HIV & AIDS 

8.5 KEY INSIGHTS 

8.6 PROMOTIONAL STRATEGIES 

8.7 BRANDING STRATEGIES 

8.8 PRICING ANALYSIS 

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS 

9.1 INNOVATIONS IN CONDOM DESIGNS 

9.2 GROWING PENETRATION OF DIGITAL MARKETPLACE 

9.3 RISING SHIFT TOWARD FEMALE CUSTOMERS 

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS 

10.1 GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES FOR FREE CONDOM DISTRIBUTION 

10.2 EVOLVEMENT OF GENDER-NEUTRAL TONE IN MARKET 

10.3 SEX EDUCATION PROGRAMS DRIVE AWARENESS 

10.4 INCREASE IN ACCEPTANCE OF SEXUAL WELLNESS PRODUCTS AMONG WOMEN 

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS 

11.1 EASY AVAILABILITY OF SUBSTITUTES FOR CONDOMS 

11.2 LIMITED POPULARITY, AVAILABILITY, AND AFFORDABILITY OF FEMALE CONDOMS 

11.3 LACK OF INVESTOR CONFIDENCE IN POTENTIAL START-UPS 

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE 

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

12.1.1 KEY INSIGHTS 

12.1.2 DEMAND INSIGHTS 

12.1.3 MARKETING & ADVERTISING STRATEGIES 

12.1.4 DISTRIBUTION STRATEGIES 

12.1.5 VENDOR ANALYSIS 

12.1.6 SUBSTITUTE PRODUCTS ANALYSIS FOR CONDOMS 

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

12.3 US SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT 

12.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

12.4 US SEX TOYS MARKET 

12.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

12.5 US CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER 

12.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

12.6 US CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL 

12.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

12.7 US CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER 

12.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

12.8 US SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET 

12.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

12.9 US SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER 

12.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

12.10 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 

12.10.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS 

12.10.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS 

12.10.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 

12.10.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES 

12.10.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY 

13 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS 

13.1 OVERVIEW 

13.1.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS 

13.1.2 MANUFACTURERS 

13.1.3 DISTRIBUTORS/DEALERS 

13.1.4 RETAILERS 

13.1.5 END-USER 

13.2 CONDOMS MARKET 

13.2.1 PRODUCTION PROCESS 

13.2.2 ADDITIVES 

13.2.3 RAW MATERIALS PROCUREMENT 

13.2.4 MANUFACTURERS 

13.2.5 DISTRIBUTION LANDSCAPE 

13.3 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET 

13.3.1 RAW MATERIALS PROCUREMENT 

13.3.2 MANUFACTURERS 

13.3.3 DISTRIBUTION LANDSCAPE 

14 PRODUCT 

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15 SEX TOYS 

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

15.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

15.4 MARKET BY REGION 

15.5 SEX TOYS MARKET BY SUB-PRODUCTS 

16 CONDOMS 

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

16.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

16.4 MARKET BY REGION 

17 CONDOMS SEGMENTATION BY GENDER 

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

17.3 MALE 

17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

17.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

17.3.3 MARKET BY REGION 

17.4 FEMALE 

17.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

17.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

17.4.3 MARKET BY REGION 

18 CONDOMS SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL 

18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

18.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

18.3 LATEX 

18.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

18.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

18.3.3 MARKET BY REGION 

18.4 NON-LATEX 

18.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

18.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

18.4.3 MARKET BY REGION 

19 CONDOMS SEGMENTATION BY END-USER 

19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

19.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

19.3 BRANDED 

19.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

19.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

19.3.3 MARKET BY REGION 

19.4 INSTITUTIONAL 

19.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

19.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

19.4.3 MARKET BY REGION 

20 EXOTIC LINGERIE 

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

20.3 MARKET BY REGION 

21 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS 

21.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

21.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

21.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

21.4 MARKET BY REGION 

21.5 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS SEGMENTATION 

21.6 WATER-BASED 

21.7 SILICONE-BASED 

21.8 OIL-BASED 

21.9 HYBRID 

22 OTHERS 

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

22.3 MARKET BY REGION 

23 GENDER 

23.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

23.2 MARKET OVERVIEW 

23.3 MALE 

23.4 FEMALE 

24 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 

24.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

24.1.1 OFFLINE RETAIL 

24.1.2 MANUFACTURE, PRODUCTION, & DISTRIBUTION 

24.1.3 DISTRIBUTION THROUGH WHOLESALERS & RETAIL 

24.1.4 ONLINE NETWORK 

25 REGION 

25.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE 

25.2 REGIONAL OVERVIEW 

25.3 PEST ANALYSIS 

25.3.1 POLITICAL 

25.3.2 ECONOMIC 

25.3.3 SOCIAL 

25.3.4 TECHNOLOGY 

26 KEY REGIONS 

26.1 SOUTH 

26.1.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

26.1.2 TEXAS 

26.1.3 FLORIDA 

26.1.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

26.1.5 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT 

26.1.6 SEX TOYS MARKET 

26.1.7 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER 

26.1.8 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL 

26.1.9 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER 

26.1.10 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET 

26.1.11 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER 

26.2 WEST 

26.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

26.2.2 CALIFORNIA 

26.2.3 WASHINGTON 

26.2.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

26.2.5 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT 

26.2.6 SEX TOYS MARKET 

26.2.7 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER 

26.2.8 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL 

26.2.9 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER 

26.2.10 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET 

26.2.11 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER 

26.3 MIDWEST 

26.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

26.3.2 ILLINOIS 

26.3.3 MICHIGAN 

26.3.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

26.3.5 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT 

26.3.6 SEX TOYS MARKET 

26.3.7 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER 

26.3.8 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL 

26.3.9 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER 

26.3.10 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET 

26.3.11 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER 

26.4 NORTHEAST 

26.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 

26.4.2 NEW YORK 

26.4.3 NEW JERSEY 

26.4.4 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST 

26.4.5 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT 

26.4.6 SEX TOYS MARKET 

26.4.7 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER 

26.4.8 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL 

26.4.9 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER 

26.4.10 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET 

26.4.11 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER 

27 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 

27.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW 

27.2 MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS FOR CONDOMS, 2022 

27.2.1 US 

28 KEY COMPANY PROFILES 

28.1 LIFESTYLES 

28.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW 

28.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS 

28.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES 

28.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS 

28.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES 

28.2 CHURCH & DWIGHT 

28.3 DIAMOND PRODUCTS 

28.4 RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP 

28.5 OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES 

28.6 KAREX BERHAD 

28.7 DOC JOHNSON 

29 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS 

29.1 BIOFILM 

29.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW 

29.2 B.CUMMING 

29.3 CAUTION WEAR 

29.4 CALEXOTICS 

29.5 CALVIN KLEIN (PVH CORP) 

29.6 CUPID LIMITED 

29.7 EMPOWERED PRODUCTS 

29.8 GOOD CLEAN LOVE 

29.9 GUY & O'NEILL 

29.10 HBM GROUP 

29.11 HELLO CAKE 

29.12 ID LUBRICANTS 

29.13 INNOVUS PHARMA 

29.14 L BRANDS (LVMH) 

29.15 LA MAISON LEJABY 

29.16 LA PERLA 

29.17 LELO 

29.18 LIVE WELL BRANDS 

29.19 LOVEHONEY GROUP 

29.20 MAYOR LABORATORIES 

29.21 MD SCIENCE LAB 

29.22 ORIENT INDUSTRY 

29.23 PHE 

29.24 PJUR GROUP 

29.25 SENSUOUS BEAUTY 

29.26 SILK PARASOL 

29.27 SKINS SEXUAL HEALTH 

29.28 SLIQUID 

29.29 STAYSAFE CONDOMS (ADVACARE PHARMA) 

29.30 STRATA VARIOUS PRODUCT DESIGN 

29.31 SUKI (OHMIBOD) 

29.31.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW 

29.32 SUSTAIN NATURAL 

29.33 THAI NIPPON RUBBER INDUSTRY 

29.34 TOPCO SALES 

29.35 TRIGG LABORATORIES 

29.36 UNIQUE CONDOMS INTERNATIONAL 

29.37 VERU HEALTHCARE (THE FEMALE HEALTH COMPANY) 

29.38 XR BRANDS 

30 REPORT SUMMARY 

30.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS 

30.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS 

31 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY 

31.1 US SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY REGION 

31.2 US SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT 

31.3 US SEX TOYS MARKET 

31.4 US CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER 

31.5 US CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL 

31.6 US CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER 

31.7 US SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET 

31.8 US SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER 

31.9 SOUTH 

31.9.1 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT 

31.9.2 SEX TOYS MARKET 

31.9.3 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER 

31.9.4 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL 

31.9.5 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER 

31.9.6 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET 

31.9.7 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER 

31.10 WEST 

31.10.1 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT 

31.10.2 SEX TOYS MARKET 

31.10.3 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER 

31.10.4 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL 

31.10.5 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER 

31.10.6 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET 

31.10.7 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER 

31.11 MIDWEST 

31.11.1 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT 

31.11.2 SEX TOYS MARKET 

31.11.3 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER 

31.11.4 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL 

31.11.5 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER 

31.11.6 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET 

31.11.7 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER 

31.12 NORTHEAST 

31.12.1 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY PRODUCT 

31.12.2 SEX TOYS MARKET 

31.12.3 CONDOMS MARKET BY GENDER 

31.12.4 CONDOMS MARKET BY MATERIAL 

31.12.5 CONDOMS MARKET BY END-USER 

31.12.6 SEXUAL LUBRICANTS MARKET 

31.12.7 SEXUAL WELLNESS MARKET BY GENDER 

32 APPENDIX 

32.1 ABBREVIATIONS 

