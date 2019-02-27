US Sheet Metal Demand to Rise 2.2% Yearly in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US sheet metal demand is forecast to increase 2.2% yearly in nominal terms through 2023, according to Sheet Metal: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will reflect gains in durable goods production, especially transportation equipment and building products. In addition, value gains will be supported by metal prices, which will receive a boost from anticipated reductions in steel production in China.

Through 2023, the leading transportation equipment market is expected to register the fastest growth among the discrete sheet metal markets. Continuing market adoption of high-value-added sheet metal capable of improving vehicle fuel efficiency and safety will drive gains.

These and other key insights are featured in Sheet Metal: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US sheet metal demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by material in terms of:

hot-rolled steel

cold-rolled steel

aluminum

copper

other metals such as nickel, titanium, and zinc

Total demand is also segmented by market as follows:

transportation equipment

building products

machinery

appliances, electrical equipment, and electronics

other markets such as packaging, furniture, and storage products

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

Metal bars, billets, tubes, and wire, as well as hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel plate are excluded from the scope of this report (though plate from all other metals is included). Trade and demand data does not include added value due to the Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs. Re-exports of sheet metal are excluded from demand and trade figures.

