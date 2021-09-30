US shoppers get a jump on the holidays, with 40% shopping earlier than last year and 22% already started

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty percent of consumers are starting their holiday shopping earlier than they did last year, according to the new 2021 Holidays Unwrapped report from Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service. Based on surveys of more than 24,000 US shoppers and Klarna's proprietary shopping data from its 20 million consumers nationwide, the report also found that 71% of shoppers plan to begin purchasing holiday gifts before December and 22% have already started.



Nearly three-quarters (72%) of shoppers cite a desire to take advantage of holiday sales as the main reason for getting a headstart on their gift purchasing this year. However, amid reports of supply chain issues across the country causing potential headaches for retailers, half of shoppers (50%) are also starting earlier to ensure product availability, while others want to avoid shipping delays (45%) and last-minute stress (39%).



"As a significant percentage of consumers plan to begin their holiday shopping early this year, brands should take note that this group plans to spend 16% more, on average, than those who start shopping later," said David Sykes, Head of North America, Klarna. "To entice these early birds, retailers should offer some of their best holiday promotions much sooner than usual, while keeping their eyes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are poised to remain the biggest buying days of the season."

"Also noteworthy; shoppers with the biggest budgets are twice as likely to seek out flexible payment options, like Klarna's interest-free Pay in 4 solution. Whether shoppers are purchasing in store or online, 80% are expecting a seamless experience with convenient ways to pay."

Klarna's report also found that over one third (34%) of shoppers plan to spend more on gift-giving this year than they did last year, with Gen Zers (57%) and Millennials (53%) more likely than any other age group to expand their budgets this holiday season (Gen Xers: 32%, Baby Boomers: 12%) compared to last year.



ADDITIONAL REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

Digital shoppers have bigger budgets. Shoppers who plan to do the bulk of their holiday shopping online also have more to dish out this holiday season. Those shopping 'mostly online' plan to spend 9% more, on average, than those who are shopping in-store.



To access the full findings, visit Klarna's 2021 Holidays Unwrapped Report site.



Methodology



The findings in Klarna's 2021 Holidays Unwrapped report are based on survey results and insights from Klarna's proprietary shopping data. We analyzed:

The results of a survey of 23,188 US Klarna users ages 18-66+, fielded in August 2021 . Definitions of each age group are Gen Z (18-24); Millennials (25-40); Gen X (41-56); Boomers (57-66).

. Definitions of each age group are Gen Z (18-24); Millennials (25-40); Gen X (41-56); Boomers (57-66). The results of a survey of 1,000 US consumers ages 18-66+, fielded August 2021 , conducted by the research agency Dynata. Definitions of each age group are Gen Z (18-24); Millennials (25-40); Gen X (41-56); Boomers (57-66).

, conducted by the research agency Dynata. Definitions of each age group are Gen Z (18-24); Millennials (25-40); Gen X (41-56); Boomers (57-66). The most-saved items in the Collections feature in the US Klarna app between January- July 2021 .

. Klarna shopping data from online purchases in the US during November and December 2020 . Klarna serves more than 10,000 US retailers and 20 million US consumers.

