U.S. shows ISAC leadership as Ericsson demonstrates breakthrough drone detection proof of concept at Texas headquarters

The proof of concept integrates sensing and spatial location of passive objects into mobile networks, proving 5G technology's ability to sense its surroundings using telecommunications infrastructure

Wide-area network sensing augments local sensors for UAV/airspace safety, transportation assistance, and industrial protection, and can enhance network performance

Ericsson's ISAC (Integrated Sensing and Communication) technology creates opportunities for commercial, public safety and defense use cases across the industry

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson today announced a successful live proof of concept of its ISAC (Integrated Sensing and Communication) technology at the company's U.S. Headquarters in Plano, Texas, signaling a major step forward in the evolution of networks that both connect and sense the world around them. The live proof of concept centered on drone detection using Ericsson's massive-MIMO radios, showcasing the network's ability to track unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within surrounding airspace.

ISAC is an innovative technology that enables use cases across commercial, public safety and defense scenarios, enabling faster adoption of new emerging technologies like autonomous systems and drone delivery in commercial settings.

This proof of concept demonstrates that the US is a global leader in ISAC technology which enhances national security, optimizes spectrum use, and drives economic growth. ISAC is an innovative technology that enables use cases across commercial, public safety and defense scenarios, enabling faster adoption of new emerging technologies like autonomous systems and drone delivery in commercial settings. From a defense scenario, it augments national security and provides an additional layer of safety.

ISAC integrates sensing and spatial location of passive (not connected) objects into the mobile communication network - extending network functionality beyond connectivity by enabling the detection and characterization of objects and movement using existing infrastructure. The capability is progressing in 3GPP with initial studies in Release 19 and is expected to form part of early 6G standardization, showing the foundation for broad, scalable sensing applications.

"ISAC represents a transformative leap forward, merging advanced communications and sensing capabilities into a unified platform," said Dr. Tom Rondeau, Principal Director for the DoW's FutureG Office. "By using communication signals to sense the physical world in real-time, ISAC gives wireless networks a new dimension of environmental awareness, enabling groundbreaking applications that advance both U.S. national security and commercial interests, and solidifying America's leadership in the race to 6G."

"Today, we showed how ISAC can unlock a new class of applications - from safer skies to smarter cities - by introducing a powerful new sensing platform as an added layer to the existing telecom network," said Yossi Cohen, President and CEO of Ericsson Americas. "By transforming deployed radio sites and spectrum to support both communications and sensing, we give networks the ability to truly perceive their surroundings. We can introduce these capabilities efficiently and responsibly, accelerating time to value for operators and their customers. As a trusted supplier and long-term partner worldwide, Ericsson brings the scale, reliability, and security to help service providers realize these benefits from day one."

During this proof of concept, Ericsson engineers showcased how network-based sensing supports use cases such as drone detection and airspace safety. We continue to explore how sensing can be used for automotive and transportation assistance; industrial automation and worker protection - use cases that benefit from the network's wide-area perspective and ability to "see around corners."

Why it matters:

Safer, smarter infrastructure: Network-based sensing can support use cases by augmenting local sensors with wide-area network awareness.

Efficient path to scale: ISAC is designed to reuse existing mobile network sites, spectrum, and hardware, enabling pragmatic introduction and coverage at scale.

Road to 6G: 3GPP studies have begun, with ISAC poised to become a foundational capability in the 6G era.

The proof of concept underscores Ericsson's commitment to advancing 6G-era capabilities and collaborating with the broader ecosystem to validate real-world scenarios and deployment approaches across sites, spectrum, and hardware integration levels.

Ericsson in the United States

Ericsson has operated in the US for more than 120 years and continues to expand its footprint across research, manufacturing, and operations. The company employes more than 6,000 people across the country and operates 12 R&D centers focused on AI, ASIC design, and antenna systems. Its U.S. headquarters in Plano, Texas, serves as a major hub for advanced wireless R&D, standards development, and customer engagement.

Ericsson also currently manufactures advanced 5G radios and RAN compute systems at its 5G USA Smart Factory in Lewisville, Texas – one of the most advanced telecom manufacturing facilities in the country. Ericsson has invested more than $150 million in the factory and is the only manufacturer making telecom equipment at scale in the US. The highly automated, 300,000-square-foot facility supports more than 550 US manufacturing jobs and strengthens secure, resilient domestic supply chains. As 6G technology matures, Ericsson plans to build-on this US-based manufacturing foundation to support future deployments.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts

https://x.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

[email protected]

[email protected]

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

SOURCE Ericsson