US SIF Announces George H. Walker, Chairman and CEO of Neuberger, as Keynote Speaker for US SIF FORUM 2026

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Sustainable Investment Forum (US SIF) is proud to welcome George H. Walker, Chairman and CEO of Neuberger, as a keynote speaker at US SIF FORUM 2026. US SIF's annual conference, the premier gathering of sustainable investment professionals in the U.S., will take place in Washington, DC from June 24-26.

Mr. Walker brings insights and expertise that come from decades of stewarding capital through evolving market trends as head of Neuberger, a 100% employee-owned investment management firm with $567 billion in assets under management. As an active manager, the commitment to long-term stewardship is integral to Neuberger's investment process. As an advocate and supporter of sustainable investing, the Neuberger Quality Equity franchise has been a member and supporter of US SIF since 1989.

This year's FORUM theme is "Investing Above the Noise," recognizing that the sustainable investing community has navigated unprecedented disruptions in global markets and geopolitics, while remaining steadfast in its commitment to long-term returns and impact.

"The sustainable investing community has never shied away from complexity. FORUM 2026 is where we come together to cut through the noise, share what's working today, while recommitting to the long-term thinking that has always defined this approach," said Maria Lettini, CEO of US SIF. "Our market-leading speakers will provide invaluable insights into what it means to invest above the noise."

The 14th annual FORUM will bring together institutional and retail asset managers, asset owners, wealth advisors and hundreds of leaders across the capital markets ecosystem working to drive returns and impact. Combining cutting edge panel discussions, action-oriented workshops and offsite visits, FORUM serves as a convening for leaders in sustainable investing to network and learn about new approaches, emerging trends and policy developments.

Agenda

This year's agenda will also include discussions on pivotal topics, including:

Safeguarding Shareholder Rights in an Age of Transition

Corporate Commitments Under Pressure: Delivering Sustainability in a Changing Regulatory Environment

The Politics of AI

Land, Power & The Price of Food: Who Wins in America's Agricultural Economy?

Emerging Markets: Compelling Opportunities Within Imperfect Systems

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to tour a data center and gain firsthand insight into how modern data centers are designed, operated, and optimized to balance the growing demands of digital infrastructure with energy efficiency, renewable power integration, and sustainable resource management.

On June 24, US SIF will host its Member Day on Capitol Hill, where SIF members will connect with members of Congress to advocate and educate in support of sustainable investing.

Registration is open. Those interested in attending can learn more about FORUM 2026 here, and potential sponsors can learn more about opportunities to reach leaders in sustainable investing here.

About US SIF and the US SIF Foundation

US SIF Sustainable Investment Forum is the preeminent voice advancing sustainable investing. Members, who represent $5 trillion in assets under management or advisement, support US SIF's mission to rapidly shift investment practices toward sustainability, focusing on long-term investment, the generation of positive social and environmental impacts and supporting the shift toward a more resilient and equitable planet and society. https://www.ussif.org

US SIF is supported in its work by the US SIF Foundation, a 501(C)(3) organization that undertakes educational and research activities to advance the mission of US SIF, including offering courses and toolkits for advisors and other financial professionals. https://www.ussif.org/education

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raquel Pichardo

1-240-305-2548

[email protected]

SOURCE US Sustainable Investment Forum