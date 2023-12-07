US Signal Adds Second Data Center in Indianapolis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal, leading provider of cloud solutions, network connectivity, and data center services, announces its acquisition of its second data center in Indianapolis, one of fastest-growing Midwest tech ecosystems. The 9,600-square-foot, 2-megawatt facility is located at 6325 Morenci Trail and is the second US Signal data center in the market.

"We are seeing increased demand for off-premises services and hybrid cloud solutions," says US Signal COO John White. "The Morenci data center will allow us to serve more customers in the emerging Indianapolis market while realizing another step in our five-year plan to build additional digital infrastructure in our Midwest footprint."

Once upgrades are complete, the new data center will have 300 available cabinets along with 24/7 staffing and multi-level security. The facility will also feature US Signal's Cloud Pod, enabling private and multi-tenant cloud hosting. Deploying this within a data center and adjacent to client hardware enables customers to establish private connections to US Signal Cloud resources or direct connections to hyperscale providers.

All critical facility components at the Morenci data center are redundant, and efficient cooling solutions will keep temperature and humidity levels consistent. The data center is designed to Uptime's Tier III standards and the site's security includes storm and emergency response plans and multi-faceted recovery plans. The SSAE 18-audited, HIPAA-compliant, PCI-certified data center can also serve as a secondary disaster recovery site or as a component of a hybrid IT strategy.

US Signal's newest data center will more than double its existing workforce in the market and will enable several miles of new fiber construction, adding to its existing footprint in the region. With multiple acres on the property there is room for significant expansion, and US Signal plans to add up to 600 additional cabinets as demand dictates.

"We are committed to building out our digital infrastructure over the next five years," concludes White. "We're building cloud, we're building fiber, and we're building data centers all to help our customers."

For more information about US Signal's data centers or other digital infrastructure services, please visit: https://ussignal.com/.

About US Signal
US Signal is a Midwest-based digital infrastructure company. Founded in 2001, US Signal is a leading IT solutions provider powered by a wholly owned and operated fiber network, which helps businesses optimize resources through the provision of managed and professional services. Offerings include network, data center, connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services. For more information, visit www.ussignal.com.

